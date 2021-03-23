High refresh rate feature is trending amongst flagships. Moreover, it is trickling down to the mid-range and budget segments in the Android world. However, the $1000 iPhone is yet to incorporate a high refresh rate display. An earlier report has claimed that iPhone 13 will get the 120Hz refresh rate. Now, a new report reiterates the rumor with some more information.

According to a report from The Elec, Apple will be adopting new LTPO displays in the upcoming iPhones. Now, LTPO display is not a new tech for Apple as the company already uses it in its Apple Watch. But why shift to LTPO? This is because LTPO displays are known for consuming less power than a regular OLED display. Moreover, they support variable screen refresh rates, up to 120Hz, which can be found on a few flagship Android smartphones. Hence, these new LTPO displays will help the new iPhone 13 lineup be more power-efficient

“Samsung Display will convert its OLED line dedicated to its largest customer Apple into one that makes low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) within the first half of 2021, according to market research firm UBI Research,” says the report.

As per the report, Samsung will be the supplier for LTPO displays for the iPhone 13. These are expected to be supplied to Apple sometime later this year. The South Korean company is already the main supplier of OLED screens used in iPhones. Samsung is said to finish converting its OLED display production to LTPO by the first half of 2021.

As per a report from December 2020, you can expect:

iPhone 13 mini- 5.4-inch LTPS display, 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13- 6.1-inch LTPS display, 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro- 6.1-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro Max- 6.7-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate.