Not too long ago, we reported that the iPhone 13 series will bring some internal camera upgrades, even though the design language will likely remain more or less the same. Now, a couple of Barclays analysts have predicted that the ultrawide camera on the upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup will rock a much wider f/1.8 aperture, compared to the f/2.4 lens on the iPhone 12, giving a huge boost to their low-light imaging capabilities.

“All four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera lens with a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture, compared to ƒ/2.4 on iPhone 12 models, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley said in an investor note,” says a MacRumors report.

From an f/2.4 ultrawide snapper on iPhone 12 to an f/1.8 ultra-wide lens on iPhone 13

A wider aperture theoretically means that the ultra-wide camera sensor will be able to collect more light, and that means more light data to process which results in more detailed images and better quality videos. This will especially come in handy when it comes to clicking pictures in low-light conditions.

As per a previous report, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini will come equipped with an upgraded CMOS image sensor found inside the iPhone 12 Pro models, while the iPhone 13 Pro duo will arrive rocking a larger, custom-designed CMOS sensor with a higher megapixel count.

Entire iPhone 13 family is rumored to adopt sensor-shift image stabilization tech

Rumors also point towards the addition of sensor-shift stabilization technology across the entire iPhone 13 lineup. At the moment, only the iPhone 12 Pro Max relies on this technology, while the remaining iPhone 12 series model stick with the regular optical image stabilization (OIS) trick.

Other iPhone 13 series leaks and speculations point towards the return of Touch ID sensor as Face ID hasn’t been of much in a year where masks have become the norm. Apple is also rumored to have been testing optical in-display fingerprint sensors for a while, and is expected to offer both Face ID as well as Touch ID on its upcoming iPhones. And thankfully, the size of the giant notch is also expected to shrink on the iPhone 13 lineup.