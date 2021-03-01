Well, it looks like today is iPhone Leak Day in the world of technology journalism, and the single force behind it all is TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note accessed by Macrumors, Kuo appears to reiterate a few iPhone 13 series rumors that have been swirling around for a while, lending more credibility to them.

The notch is only getting slimmer, but its width remains the same

Kuo starts by noting that the entire iPhone 13 family will feature a smaller notch. Multiple rumors in the past have also predicted that the iPhone 13 series feature a smaller notch, with the size rumored to reduce vertically while its width remains the same. Apple has reportedly rearranged the sensors to reduce the depth of the boat-shaped notch.

READ MORE : iPhone SE refresh arrives in 2022 with a faster chip and 5G support: Report

Additionally, Kuo also mentions that the iPhone 13 Pro and its Max sibling will come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, thanks to the usage of LTPO technology, which also paves the way for an adaptive refresh rate to save battery life. The upgraded 5G hardware will include the new Snapdragon X60 modem by Qualcomm, and there will be four models in total, just like the iPhone 12 quartet.

The LiDAR sensor will remain exclusive to Pro models

Notably, the entire iPhone 13 series is claimed to come with the new sensor-shift image stabilization technology, which has so far remained exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This technology is said to be more efficient compared to optical image stabilization (OIS). And contrary to previous rumors, Kuo adds that the LiDAR sensor will remain exclusive to the Pro model only.

Lastly, Kuo also claims in his research note that the entire iPhone 13 family will come equipped with a larger battery, thanks to a new internal design that Apple has achieved by putting the SIM slot on the motherboard and reducing the size of Face ID components. However, there is not going to be a USB-C port on the upcoming iPhones, as Apple is sticking with the Lightning and MagSafe standards for yet another year.