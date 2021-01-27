The iPhone 12 was announced just a few months ago, and iPhone 13 rumors have already started coming in. From a smaller notch to the return of TouchID, we’ve heard it all in the past few weeks. Now, it is tipped that the next iPhone series will have support for Wi-Fi 6E. It comes from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley, cited by MacRumors.

As per the report, the investor sentiment surrounding Apple supplier Skyworks has become “too negative” since the semiconductor company will apparently be supplying various components for this year’s “iPhone 13” models. These components include Wi-Fi 6E amplifiers. The report also says that the chipmaker Broadcom also stands to benefit from both Apple and Samsung adopting Wi-Fi 6E this year. For context, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra announced recently houses Broadcom chip for Wi-Fi 6E support.

How does Wi-Fi 6E benefit an average consumer?

The new Wi-Fi 6E offers higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates in the 6GHz land as compared to Wi-Fi 6. It allows more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. This results in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E. As of now, the iPhone 12 support the standard, non-6 GHz version of Wi-Fi 6.

It is rumored that Apple is planning to integrate TouchID on the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Further, the base variants(iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13) will reportedly have LTPS while the Pro variants with 120Hz will feature the LTPO display. The LTPO-TFT backplane could be used to evade the power consumption caused due to the 120Hz refresh rate. You can expect:

iPhone 13 mini- 5.4-inch LTPS display, 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13- 6.1-inch LTPS display, 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro- 6.1-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro Max- 6.7-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate.