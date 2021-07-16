We have entered the second half of 2021, where we are expecting several great devices, including new foldables from Samsung, Google, and more. However, those aren’t the only companies to give us new smartphones in the next months, as we’re also waiting for Apple to launch its new iPhone 13 lineup in September. But while we wait for official specs and features, we can be entertained by the rumors and leaks about the upcoming devices.

According to DigiTimes, the new iPhone 13 lineup will arrive with a new Wi-Fi 6E standard in all of its models. Now, do not get so excited, as Wi-Fi 6E is basically the same as the Wi-Fi 6 tech that is available since the launch of the iPhone 11. However, the ‘E’ stands for extended, which means that connectivity will be extended to the 6GHz band.

“GaAs IC foundries Win Semiconductors and Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), and GaAs epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC) are all poised to log significant revenue gains in the second half of 2021, buoyed by demand for the upcoming iPhones and Wi-Fi 6E related applications, according to industry sources.”

So, how does this help, or how will this change make the iPhone 13 better? It’s simple, according to a TP-Link blog post:

“6 GHz is the new frequency band ranging from 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz, allowing up to 1,200 MHz of additional spectrum. Unlike the existing bands on which channels are currently crammed into the limited spectrum, the 6 GHz band exists without overlap or interference. Access to the 6 GHz frequency brings more bandwidth, faster speeds, and lower latency, opening up resources for future innovations like AR/VR, 8K streaming, and more.”

Now, DigiTimes also claims that Qualcomm, Broadcom, and MediaTek are “commercializing production of Wi-Fi 6E core chips, which have to be paired with RF front-end modules including power amplifiers.” We also get confirmation that only the Pro iPhone 13 variants will feature LiDAR scanners in their camera setups.

“As new iPhones will continue to adopt 3D face ID sensors for general models and ToF LiDAR scanners for Pro series, the three GaAS players will also see their third-quarter revenues further bolstered by VCSEL chips demand for the sensing solutions, the sources said.”

The new iPhone 13 models are expected to be a bit thicker than their predecessors to fit in a larger battery to help the devices get through the day. We have also heard rumors suggesting that we will get larger camera modules and a larger charging coil that would also help to give us a stronger MagSafe magnet. However, I’m more interested in getting that rumored 1TB storage space option, and it seems that the new models could cost the same as the current iPhone 12 series.

Source DigiTimes

Via 9to5Mac