Apple will hold its annual Apple Fall Event in less than 24 hours, and it will unveil the much anticipated iPhone 13 series and the rumored Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch, and AirPods 3 wireless earbuds. A few new images surfaced on the internet, revealing the alleged cases in eight colors.

According to Majin Bu, Apple will release eight new colors for the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The cases are the traditional Silicone type, which Apple has been using for several years. The leaker has a mixed record, so it’s worth taking the images with a grain of salt, but it seems possible that these may as well be true. If it is true, the iPhone 13 series lineup would be brighter and more vibrant, offering a more diverse color palette.

The leaker also shows off the leather collection for the iPhone 13 Series in five new colors, Greyish Green, Dark Purple, Lilac, Green, and Brown. New colors are expected to be announced later since Apple often introduces new colors as seasons change.

The new iPhone 13 series will have a similar design to the previous iPhone 12 series, and they will have a narrower notch and new camera features. The camera hardware on all iPhones will receive an upgrade, although the Pro and Pro Max series will likely introduce even more additional features. All four iPhones will be powered by the new A15 chipset, offering faster speeds and likely better and more stable 5G connectivity. Check out our article on the last-minute leaks about the upcoming Apple products that are expected to be unveiled tomorrow.

The display on the Pro series will be a new LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) panel that will supposedly feature a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, and the new models will also likely feature an up to 20-percent larger battery.

Be sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow, as we’ll bring you the latest news from the Apple Event as they happen in real-time!