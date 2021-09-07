Apple just announced that it will be hosting the next Apple Event on September 14, where it’s expected to announce the brand new Apple iPhone 13 series, potentially the new MacBook Pro devices, new and upgraded iPads, the Apple Watch Series 7, and a refreshed version of the AirPods 3.

The event is confirmed by the invitation that has already been sent out to the press, and Greg Joswiak, SVP of Marketing at Apple, has also posted a small video teaser, confirming the event will take place on September 14.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

At the Apple Event, the company is expected to announce four new iPhone 13 models, namely the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. Apple is also expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch, and the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds, as well as the much-rumored iPad mini with a refreshed design and new display. The upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac devices are rumored to launch at a separate event, potentially later this month or in October or November.

The new iPhone 13 series are expected to be available for pre-order from September 17, according to rumors, and are expected to be available in-stores from September 24. The rest of the devices are expected to follow a similar release schedule, although it may differ in certain regions, and it could still change. The price of the new devices may be unchanged, although we heard several rumors that Apple may be forced to increase it ever so slightly due to pressure from the chip shortage that is affecting multiple businesses globally.

Are you excited about the upcoming Apple Event? Which of the new products are you most excited to see at the event on September 14? Let us know in the comments!