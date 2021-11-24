Best iPhone 13 screen protectors: Spigen, LK and more

iPhone screen repairs can be very costly, especially if you own one of the recent models that have a higher price tag than previous generations. Most people often don’t use any screen protectors, even though it could save them hundreds of dollars. In this guide, we’ve collected some of the best and most trustworthy tempered glass, and standard screen protectors for the iPhone 13 that can prevent accidental damage including scratches, scuffs, and cracks, not to mention a massive unwanted bill and inconvenience.

Aliun Glass Screen Protector

It works with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices, and it comes with a 0.33mm tempered glass screen protector. It offers protection against scratches, scuffs, bumps, and even cracks. It has a precise cutout for the selfie camera and the entire notch, which means that your selfies will look sharp, and you’ll look great during conference calls if you’re on the go.

The laser-cut tempered glass screen protector also comes with installation instructions and a cleaning kit to ensure the device is clean before and during the installation. In the kit, there is also a video guide to help you practice the steps before putting it on the iPhone 13.

Aliun Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Aliun Glass Screen Protector comes with 0.33mm tempered glass, and it provides excellent protection against scuffs, scratches, and bumps. The kit comes with a cleaning kit and instructions on how to install it.

Spigen Tempered Glass

The Spigen Tempered Glass is rated at 9H hardness for durability, and it comes with an innovative, auto-alignment installation kit for easy application on your iPhone 13. The screen protector has precision cutouts for the notch area, which includes the Face ID sensor for authenticating your device, and your front-facing camera.

The tempered glass is covered with an oleophobic coating to improve the fingerprint resistance. The glass will be guaranteed to be compatible with Spigen’s own cases and other manufacturers’, although the latter isn’t guaranteed.

Spigen Tempered Glass The Spigen Tempered Glass screen protector comes with an easy-to-use installation kit, precise cutouts for the top portion of the iPhone 13, and excellent performance against scratches and drops.

Trianium Screen Protector

The kit comes with three tempered glasses, which means you won’t have to buy a new one if you often drop or hit your device’s screen. The screen protectors are ultra-thin, and provide an all-around great protection for your display. This screen protector will cover your Face ID sensor and selfie camera, and the provided cleaning kit and installation frame will ensure you can make it pristine, and line it up properly before application.

The screen protector also comes with a special screen coating that will help prevent fingerprints, sweat, and any oils from appearing and sticking to your screen. The special coat will ensure the screen is clear, frustrating-free, and crystal clear at all times.

Trianium Screen Protector The 3-pack screen protector comes with an easy installation frame, and cleaning kit to ensure the application process goes without any issues.

LK Tempered Glass

The LK Tempered Glass screen protector is a perfect and budget-friendly option. It comes included with three tempered glass screen protectors, as well as three additional rear camera panels. The two protectors will provide a secure fit in case of a drop, and it’ll prevent scratches and scuffs on both the front, and rear of the device.

The glass screen protectors are also case-friendly, and they will fit most cases without any trouble. The LK kit, like most of the other ones in this list, will come with an installation frame, and cleaning kit, as well as installation guides for easy application.

LK Tempered Glass The LK Tempered Glass screen protector kit is not only budget-friendly, but it comes with three tempered glass protectors, and three rear camera lens protector glasses. It's a great deal if you want to protect the entire device.

ZAGG InvisibleShield

The ZAGG InvisibleShield glass offers shatter and scratch protection. It comes with a silky and smooth feeling glass, and it has an oil-resistant coating on the surface against fingerprints. The glass will stay clean and clear, no what touches it. ZAGG will also throw in a limited lifetime warranty if you purchase this tempered glass screen protector.

ZAGG InvisibleShield The ZAGG InvisibleShield tempered glass screen protector offers a precise cutout, oil-free glass, as well as scratch and shatter protection.

QHQHQH Screen Protector

While it might not have a catchy name, it sure is easy to remember. This tempered glass screen protector doesn’t only come with three display glasses, but also with three camera modules to protect it both front and back. It fits perfectly on a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 display, and it’ll protect the surface from scratches, fingerprints, and cracks.

The glass covers the FaceID sensor and selfie camera, but it promises that it doesn’t interfere with the device’s overall quality or authentication.

QHQHQH Screen Protector It comes with three tempered glass screen protectors and three camera covers. It's also compatible with FaceID, and it covers the entire display of the iPhone 13.

Ferilinso Screen Protector

Ferilinso makes great phone cases, and it’s compatible with the company’s own iPhone 13 cases and other third parties. The screen protector comes with three tempered glasses, and two camera lens protectors. The glass has a 9H durability strength, and it provides protection from scratches, drops and other accidents.

The camera lens are excellent for both photography and videography needs, and the flash will not interfere or reflect on the glass lens.

Ferilinso Screen Protector The Ferilinso Screen Protector kit comes with three tempered glass panels, and two rear camera lens to protect the entire device. The glass is also 9H durability rated, and it will protect from scratches and drops.

ORIbox Glass Screen Protector

The ORlbox Glass Screen Protector is compatible with both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices due the same front display layout and design. It offers excellent protection from drops, scratches, and scrapes, and it has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints and other oils from sticking to the display panel.

ORIbox Glass Screen Protector It's an excellent all-round tempered glass screen protector that prevents scratches and cracks, and it's also budget-friendly.

ESR Tempered Glass

ESR Tempered Glass for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro comes with a precise speaker and notch cutout. Installing it is easy, you can use the provided installation frame to line it up, use the included cleaning kit to ensure it’s clean and bubble-free after installation. Once the tempered glass is up, you’ll enjoy the scratch and crack protection as it was tested to resist up to 11 lb of force.

ESR Tempered Glass for iPhone 13 The ESR Tempered Glass protects your device from cracks and scratches, and the pack contains 3 tempered glass screen protectors.

At the end of the day, even if you’re not a person who likes screen protectors, if you value your device, and your money, it’s a wise investment to spend some bucks on some extra accessories. We have an excellent guide of the best iPhone 13 standard cases and iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, and combining a good quality case with a screen protector means that your investment will be safe and sound in the months and years to come.

If you want to sell your device, or even trade it in when it’s time to swap to a new one, you’ll get a lot more for it if it works properly, and if you sell it yourself, it’ll be worth even more if it’s also in great shape.