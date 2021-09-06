Last month, we learned that Apple has been working to bring some sort of satellite communication system to the iPhone 13 series. This was later confirmed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who said that feature would be limited to emergency situations and may not work until next year. In his follow-up newsletter, Mark Gurman has said that even if Apple launches the iPhone 13 series with LEO satellite communication feature, it would be available in ‘select markets.’

The emergency features will only work in areas without any cellular coverage and only in select markets. Apple envisions eventually deploying its own array of satellites to beam data to devices, but that plan is likely years away from taking off.

The satellite communication feature has led many to believe that iPhone 13 will support satellite calling, to which Gurman says “No.”

Some have asked me if these new features mean that the iPhone can be used as a satellite phone and have the ability to make calls anywhere in the world without cellular coverage. The answer is a big no. That’s not happening now, next year, or anytime in the near future.

Gurman says the feature is not about taking on carriers — which could “cause a revolt from the phone carriers” — but rather about saving people in emergency situations.

In the newsletter, Gurman also said that Apple is having “production headaches” with Apple Watch Series 7. Gurman reports that Apple will launch the Series 7 along with iPhone 13 at its September event, but the watch could be available in short supply initially.

Via: Power On