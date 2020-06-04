iPhone 12 is currently hogging all attention of the rumor universe, but a fairly massive iPhone 13 leak has now surfaced online. Macotakara has shared what it calls a 3D-printed prototype mockup of the iPhone 13 from “Alibaba sources” that is currently under testing alongside a few other versions at Apple.

But a line of caution first – this is allegedly an early prototype, so that final design might vary. Now, let’s start with the design. The iPhone 13 appears to rock what you can call a truly all-screen design without any bezel or notch whatsoever. To achieve that look, Apple has reportedly moved the front camera under the screen. But what about the Face ID sensors?

Well, there might not be a Face ID on the iPhone 13, as Apple is returning back to the fingerprint scan model. The iPhone 13 will reportedly use the heavily rumored in-display Touch ID, even though it might be quite late to the party compared to the Androids out there. Another huge change is a USB Type-C port. Yes, the iPhone 13 might well bid goodbye to the Lightning port and will adopt the more versatile USB-C standard.

Over at the back, we see a huge camera module with five holes drilled in it for testing various camera hardware setup. We don’t have any details about the camera layout, but a triple-lens system with LiDAR sensor and True Tone flash is a safe bet.

Source: Macotakara