Apple’s California Streaming Keynote on 14th September oversaw the release of new hardware across a variety of categories from the Cupertino-based OEM. We’re now used to seeing yearly updates to the iPhone lineup, and this year’s models use the iPhone 13 moniker to distinguish them from the rest. But the focus of this piece is on the iPhone 13 Pro and everything you need to know about it, especially if you’re an interested buyer.
Please Note: Alongside the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple also unveiled a larger iPhone 13 Pro Max, the standard iPhone 13, and the small form factor iPhone 13 Mini. To learn more about them, click or tap on the colored product names above.
Pricing and Availability
iPhone 13 Pro models will be available for pre-orders from 17th September, with in-store availability and deliveries happening a week later, from the 24th. It starts at $999 for the 128GB variant and is now available in a new 1TB option. The various pricing tiers are visible in the table below.
One thing you should keep in mind is that if you intend to make the most of Apple’s ProRes recording feature, you will need a model with a minimum of 256GB of storage, as the 128GB unit is limited to record 1080p footage at 30 frames per second. The other models can achieve 4K quality at 30 frames per second.
|Storage
|Price
|
128GB
|
$999
|
256GB
|
$1,099
|
512GB
|
$1,299
|
1TB
|
$1,499
-
iPhone 13 Pro packs Apple's best processor and camera hardware in its Stainless Steel chassis to provide buyers with the most robust iPhone experience yet.
Colors
iPhone 13 Pro will be available for purchase in four matte colorways. The standard, Black, Silver, and Gold variants are joined by an all-new Sierra Blue, which replaces the darker Pacific Blue from last year’s 12 Pro lineup. The frame still uses surgical-grade Stainless Steel, which holds a shade that compliments the matte glass back of the device.
Specifications
The front of the iPhone 13 Pro features an improved 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display whose OLED panel can now actively refresh between 10 and 120Hz with the help of Apple’s ProMotion Technology. It has a screen resolution of 2532-by-1170, similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, but there is a slight difference in the screen-to-body ratio because of its smaller notch, whose size Apple says is reduced by 20 percent.
What does this mean for you? Well, it’s just more space to see those status symbols along the top side of your iPhone.
But bringing your focus to that tinnier indent, housed inside it is a 12MP front camera responsible for “Slofies,” if that’s still a thing. While on the opposite side is a triple camera setup which consists of a new array with larger sensors used for the 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, and 12MP Telephoto lens.
Last year’s 12 Pro Max featured a slightly different primary Wide lens with Sensor-Shift Stabilization. A type of OIS where, instead of allowing the lens to have some freedom to move, the entire sensor can shift to counter any shaking while capturing images or videos.
And handling all of the processing on this year’s hardware is the A15 Bionic coupled with 128GB of storage for the entry iPhone 13 Pro. As mentioned earlier, this can go up to 1TB if more local storage is your thing. On iPhone 13 Pro, the chipset features 5-core GPU, one more than on the standard 13. Apple has said the base A15 is 30 percent faster than its competition and that the chipset consolidates 50 percent better processing speed over the same.
As for battery capacity, while Apple hasn’t given us any raw numbers, and we will have to wait for teardowns from iFixit to confirm the exact details, the OEM does claim an hour and a half more of usage than last year.