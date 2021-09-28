iPhone 13 Pink Color

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series earlier this month. Though the new phones come with a similar design to iPhone 12, they come with subtle but important changes like brighter display, bigger camera sensors, larger batteries, and most importantly smaller notch. iFixit has now published its full iPhone 13 Pro teardown giving us a look at all of the components that are inside.

iphone 13 teardown ifixit

iFixit says that the iPhone 13 Pro teardown reveals is even harder to repair, giving it a score of 5/10. For comparison, iPhone 12 Pro scored 6/10 in iFixit’s repairability scores. Tearing down the iPhone 13 Pro, iFixit says Taptic Engine inside the device appears to be smaller than before. However,  it’s actually bulkier and weighs 6.3 grams, up from 4.8.

Another notable difference between iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro new Face ID array. iFixit says that Apple has combined the flood illuminator and dot protector into a single module. The report says that the dot projector has moved from the edge to the center of the module this year. The flood illuminator, which was previously integrated into the display, has now been integrated into the Face ID module. This, along with moving the earpiece speaker to the top is what has allowed Apple to reduce the size of the notch in the iPhone 13 series.

iFixit also says that any display replacement will break Face ID on iPhone 13 series, as we reported yesterday. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro teardown reveals that if anything happens to the earpiece speaker, the repair person will have to remove the whole logic board, making the process more cumbersome.

Apple is also using a new version of the OLED panel in the iPhone 13. iFixit says that Apple is using a “touch-integrated” version of OLED panel, which as the name suggests, “combines the touch and OLED layers of a display — reducing cost, materials, thickness, and the number of cables you can accidentally tear.”

Via: iFixit




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
iPhone 13 Pro has 120hz display
Third-party apps won’t be able to take advantage of iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion display by default
Apple has made it an opt-in feature.
whatsapp nearby business directory feature
WhatsApp launches local business directory for searching nearby shops, cafes, and more
WhatsApp today kicked off its small-scale public local business directory search feature.…
one ui 4 android 12 samsung s21
You can now download and install One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 — Here’s How
Samsung’s One UI 4 Beta based on Android 12 is now available for download on the Galaxy S21 series.