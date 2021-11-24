Best iPhone 13 Pro Screen Protectors: NOMAD, Spigen, OtterBox, and more

With how expensive smartphone repairs have become, protecting your phone with accessories like screen protectors or cases is almost a must, and many people don't get their new phones without bundling these products. If you've been using an iPhone 13 Pro without a screen protector or haven't been able to find the right one for your needs yet, this article lists some of the best options available on the market that you should consider buying.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Plus for iPhone 13 Pro features shatter protection, an oil-resistant surface, and high clarity, properties anyone would look for in a screen protector. These are made possible by what the OEM calls its Ion Matrix Technology. The product ships with an installation kit to ensure a hassle-free and perfect installation.

If you're buying a ZAGG accessory, make sure to keep your eye out for a ZAGG Seal for Online Marketplace, this will allow you to make claims on the limited lifetime warranty.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film

ArmorSuit's Military Shield Clear Film for iPhone 13 Pro uses precise laser cutting and optically clear material to ensure your device has a layer of protection against scratches without altering your user experience. The OEM claims the plastic material of the protector includes yellowing-resistant material, can self-repair small indents, and even reduces smudges caused by fingers due to a pre-applied coating.

The retail package includes an installation kit consisting of a liquid spray, a squeegee to push out air bubbles, and a microfiber cloth. They also offer a lifetime replacement warranty if you bought the accessory from its official seller on Amazon.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare takes a different path than the Glass Elite Plus by introducing a matte finish to reduce reflection on your screen. This decision also helps in reducing the number of fingerprints or smudges left behind on your device after you use it.

Apart from these changes, the accessory also results in a slight grainer display. The rest of the features remain similar to the previously listed product, and it implements the same Ion Matrix technology and scratch prevention finishing.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit - Privacy

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit - Privacy is the protector to use if you're someone who doesn't appreciate people peeking into their device. The design makes it such that only those looking straight onto the screen can see it the best. Others will see a reduced level of brightness or no content at all.

But this accessory has the drawback of adding some grain to the display, and reducing the maximum brightness, so it can make using your phone in bright environments a little difficult.

NOMAD Screen Protector

The NOMAD Screen Protector is the first product on this list to feature a design that covers every sensor on your iPhone's display and only has a cutout for the speaker. It uses Japanese-made tempered glass that claims to provide perfect touch sensitivity and a fit that guarantees edge-to-edge protection. An oleophobic coating will also aim to reduce smudges on the screen.

The retail packaging features screen cleaning and alignment tools to ensure an easy application process. Though, the product itself is on the pricier side.

ESR Tempered Glass

The ESR Tempered Glass is the best value-for-money accessory on this list as it is available in a three-pack. It features an all-screen design like the protector from NOMAD with only a cutout for the speaker grille and also comes with an application kit. For this accessory, the OEM claims it can withstand 11 pounds of force to protect your screen, but we do advise you should be cautionary when in a rocky environment.

OtterBox Value Glass

OtterBox Value Glass is the accessory to consider if you already own a case from the manufacturer, as it will ensure the best compatibility. And like with other screen protectors, there is an anti-scratch layer and smudge-resistant coating. OtterBox also includes an installation kit to get the perfect fit.

Caseology Snap Fit

The Caseology Snap Fit is the accessory to get if you want a screen protector that ensures compatibility with most cases for iPhone 13 Pro. The OEM claims it's been able to replicate the natural feel of an iPhone's screen and has created a brace -- included in the package -- which helps with a perfect installation. It sells in a two-pack that also includes a microfiber cloth, dust removal stickers, and even a squeegee.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit is a clear version of the Privacy Glass listed earlier in this article. The product has a rating of 9H hardness, and its design is such that it is compatible with every iPhone 13 Case manufactured by Spigen. And the pre-applied oleophobic layer will ensure that smudges on the screen appear in a reduced capacity.

The accessory ships with two pieces in case your first one breaks or runs into a problem during installation. Although, the latter should rarely be the case due to the included alignment tool.