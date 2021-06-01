Looks like preparation for the iPhone 13 series is in full swing right now. Earlier this month, it was reported that the next Apple smartphone chip – tentatively called the A15 Bionic – has entered mass production at TSMC. Now, another report coming out of Korea claims that the OLED panels destined for Apple’s upcoming smartphone lineup have also entered the production stage at Samsung and LG.

Samsung will supply 120Hz LTPO OLED panels for iPhone 13 Pro pair

“Samsung Display began production for the OLED panels to be used in iPhone 13 mid-month. LG Display began production recently, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Samsung began organic material deposition a week earlier than LG. For the module process, where the panel is finished, Samsung’s started around ten days earlier than LG,” says a report by The Elec.

Samsung is reportedly hogging the lion’s share of the orders, as the company initially plans to supply 80 million OLED panels for the iPhone 13 series, while LG will contribute 30 million units. Additionally, Samsung is said to be the sole supplier of LTPO (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED panels that support 120Hz refresh rate output.

The LTPO OLED panels supplied by Samsung will make their way to the iPhone 13 Pro and its Max sibling. On the other hand, LTPS (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) OLED panels from LG Display will be used on the vanilla iPhone 13 and its Mini variant, since these two phones likely aren’t getting the high refresh rate upgrade.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the LTPO OLED panel on the iPhone 13 Pro duo will be around 15-20 percent more energy-efficient despite making the jump to a 120Hz rate. Additionally, the upcoming Apple smartphones will reportedly feature a smaller notch in which the position of front camera and earpiece has been changed while the Face ID hardware has also been rearranged to achieve a smaller footprint.