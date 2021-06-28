In the past week alone, we’ve heard that the new, next generation iPhone series could launch in the third week of September, that the iPhone SE could be the most affordable 5G iPhone ever, we might also already know the price, and have also seen a number of dummy models showing off the design changes on the upcoming devices.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, compared to the current generation of fixed focal ultra-wide lenses on the iPhone 12 series. The information comes from an investors note, which was obtained by MacRumors.

The new lens would provide a much higher quality image, resulting in more detail and sharper images on the iPhone 13 Pro series of devices. The camera on the new iPhones are expected to receive a number of improvements and upgrades, including a better low-light performance, and LiDAR might not exclusively be just a Pro feature as it might make it to the smaller models too.

According to Kuo, the autofocus on the iPhone 13 series will be limited to the more premium Pro models, Apple plans to expand it to the all of the iPhone lineup that are expected to arrive in 2022.

As for what else we’re expecting for the new series of iPhones, they might be named iPhone 12S, since the design will largely remain the same, the displays for the Pro models are expected to feature high-refresh rate 90Hz panels, while the non-Pro version will stick to 60hz, the Pro devices might also have a larger battery thanks to the new display. The notch on all models will be smaller. The A15 processor will provide enhanced performance and faster speeds and the new devices.

What are your thoughts about the new camera sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro series?