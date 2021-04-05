iphone 13 pro mockup macotakara front
Image: Macotakara

In the past few weeks, we’ve come across multiple rumors predicting a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 series. A leaked image of alleged iPhone 13 series front glass seemingly offered us a glimpse of a narrower notch and repositioned selfie camera as well as earpiece. Now, Japanese tech news blog Macotakara (via Macrumors) has shared purported images of a few 3D-printed mockups of the iPhone 13 Pro from Alibaba sources.

Apple has allegedly made the notch on iPhone 13 series thinner and narrower

Starting with the key change, the report mentions that the notch height on iPhone 13 has reduced been reduced to 5.30mm, down from the 5.35mm vertical height on the iPhone 12 series. Additionally, the width has also gone from 34.83mm to 26.80mm. This is contrary to previous reports – including a prediction from TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – claiming that only the notch height will be reduced, but the width remains the same on iPhone 12 series.

iphone 13 pro mockup macotakara
Credit: Macotakara

Coming back to the fresh leak, it shows the earpiece now positioned closer to the top edge, while the selfie camera has been moved from right to left side. Face ID components such as the flood illuminator and IR sensor’s positions have been rearranged and they are now aligned in the space previously occupied by the earpiece.

Over at the back, things remain the same. We see a familiar triple camera array, LiDAR sensor, and LED flash arrangement on the alleged iPhone 13 Pro mockup as its predecessor. As per another leak, Apple is reportedly experimenting with the idea of a matte black finish for the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to come equipped with an f/1.5 wide-angle camera that will offer improved results in low-light scenarios. Apple is also said to extend the sensor-shift image stabilization tech to the entire 2021 iPhone slate after keeping it exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

View iPhone 12 at Best Buy
 View iPhone 12 Pro at Best Buy



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
xiaomi mi 11 ultra
Xiaomi sets March 29 as launch date for Mi 11 Ultra and Pro
As for the Mi 11 Pro, it is said to support 120x zoom with a periscope lens on the back.
HUAWEI pocketnow
HUAWEI maintained its profit streak in a tough 2020, but US sanctions did hurt
The slump recorced by HUAWEI phone biz was offset by growth in other categories that helped the consumer business group to remain profitable.
motorola g100 vidhance
Motorola brings Vidhance video stabilization magic to Moto G100 budget flagship
Moto G100 is getting Imint’s new Vidhance Selfie Mode, becoming the first Motorola-branded photo to offer this perk.