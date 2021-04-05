In the past few weeks, we’ve come across multiple rumors predicting a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 series. A leaked image of alleged iPhone 13 series front glass seemingly offered us a glimpse of a narrower notch and repositioned selfie camera as well as earpiece. Now, Japanese tech news blog Macotakara (via Macrumors) has shared purported images of a few 3D-printed mockups of the iPhone 13 Pro from Alibaba sources.

Apple has allegedly made the notch on iPhone 13 series thinner and narrower

Starting with the key change, the report mentions that the notch height on iPhone 13 has reduced been reduced to 5.30mm, down from the 5.35mm vertical height on the iPhone 12 series. Additionally, the width has also gone from 34.83mm to 26.80mm. This is contrary to previous reports – including a prediction from TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – claiming that only the notch height will be reduced, but the width remains the same on iPhone 12 series.

Coming back to the fresh leak, it shows the earpiece now positioned closer to the top edge, while the selfie camera has been moved from right to left side. Face ID components such as the flood illuminator and IR sensor’s positions have been rearranged and they are now aligned in the space previously occupied by the earpiece.

Over at the back, things remain the same. We see a familiar triple camera array, LiDAR sensor, and LED flash arrangement on the alleged iPhone 13 Pro mockup as its predecessor. As per another leak, Apple is reportedly experimenting with the idea of a matte black finish for the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to come equipped with an f/1.5 wide-angle camera that will offer improved results in low-light scenarios. Apple is also said to extend the sensor-shift image stabilization tech to the entire 2021 iPhone slate after keeping it exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.