Apple’s California Streaming Keynote finally took place on 14th September, and the long-rumored iPhone 13 Series is now official. But those were not the only hardware announcements we saw, as Apple went against several reports to unveil an all-new iPad Mini, a refreshed iPad, and another rumored product, the next-generation Apple Watch Series 7. But as indicated by the title, this article will be focussing on the chunkiest iPhone Apple sells, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Please Note: Unlike last year, the 13 Pro models have no feature disparity between them, with the only differences being those in size and battery capacity.
Without further ado, let’s look at everything Apple has to offer with this new generation.
Pricing and Availability
All iPhone 13 Pro Max variants will have their pre-orders opening on 17th September, unlike last year where the 12 Pro Max went on sale in November, a month after the 12 Pro. In-store availability and deliveries will begin taking place a week later from 24th September.
Pricing starts at $1099 for the 128GB variant, going up to $1599 for a new 1TB option. We have listed the other available tiers in the table below.
While making your purchase keep in mind that if you intend to record 4K footage using Apple’s new ProRes recording feature, you will have to pick a model with a minimum of 256GB of internal storage. The 128GB unit can use the technology but is limited to 1080p footage at 30 frames per second.
|Storage
|Price
|
128GB
|
$1099
|
256GB
|
$1199
|
512GB
|
$1399
|
1TB
|
$1599
-
iPhone 13 Pro Max packs Apple's best processor, camera hardware and a large screen within its gigantic Stainless Steel chassis to provide buyers with the an unmatched iPhone experience.
Colors
iPhone 13 Pro Max shares its colorways with the smaller iPhone 13 Pro and is available in four matte options. The standard, Graphite, Silver, and Gold, is joined by an all-new Sierra Blue, replacing the dark Pacific Blue from last year’s Pro lineup. The frame still uses surgical-grade Stainless Steel, which is a shade complementing the matte glass back of the phone.
Specifications
On the front of the largest iPhone is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. This OLED panel has a resolution of 2778-by-1284 and now refreshes between 10Hz to 120Hz due to the addition of ProMotion Technology. And the smaller notch seen across the iPhone 13 Series is also present here, making for a higher screen-to-body ratio.
What does this small notch mean for you? Well, it’s possible that your carrier’s name will not be a constantly moving element in the top-left corner of your screen, a pet peeve of mine for a while now.
Now, does the smaller notch mean FaceID will be any worse than before? The answer to this question is No, but Apple didn’t mention it being any better either. Apart from the FaceID hardware, the notch houses a 12MP front camera capable of using Night mode, Smart HDR 4, Cinematic Video Recording, and Photographic Styles feature.
Whereas on the back is a familiar-looking triple camera setup overhauled to feature larger sensors, adding the ability to use Night Mode on all lenses and take Macro Photos, in addition to the ProRes video recording. The array consists of a 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, and 12MP Telephoto lens, along with the LiDAR sensor.
Sensor-Shift stabilization, exclusive to last year’s 12 Pro Max Wide Lens, is now available across all primary cameras in iPhone 13 Series. If you don’t remember what it was, it’s a type of OIS where, instead of allowing the lens to have some freedom to move, the entire sensor can shift to counter any shaking while capturing images or videos.
To handle all the processing needs of its users, iPhone 13 Pro Max packs in the A15 Bionic processor. Its 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU will ensure that the phone works hitch-free day after day. The OEM states that the new 5nm silicon is 50 percent at processing and 30 faster in graphics performance; compared to its leading competitors.
As for battery capacity and RAM, there is no confirmation on the exact sizes and amount. A teardown by iFixit will soon confirm what’s under the hood. But Apple does claim, 13 Pro Max will offer two and half hours more usage than the 12 Pro Max, making it the longest-lasting iPhone.