Apple’s California Streaming Keynote finally took place on 14th September, and the long-rumored iPhone 13 Series is now official. But those were not the only hardware announcements we saw, as Apple went against several reports to unveil an all-new iPad Mini, a refreshed iPad, and another rumored product, the next-generation Apple Watch Series 7. But as indicated by the title, this article will be focussing on the chunkiest iPhone Apple sells, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Please Note: Unlike last year, the 13 Pro models have no feature disparity between them, with the only differences being those in size and battery capacity.

Without further ado, let’s look at everything Apple has to offer with this new generation.

Pricing and Availability

All iPhone 13 Pro Max variants will have their pre-orders opening on 17th September, unlike last year where the 12 Pro Max went on sale in November, a month after the 12 Pro. In-store availability and deliveries will begin taking place a week later from 24th September.

Pricing starts at $1099 for the 128GB variant, going up to $1599 for a new 1TB option. We have listed the other available tiers in the table below.

While making your purchase keep in mind that if you intend to record 4K footage using Apple’s new ProRes recording feature, you will have to pick a model with a minimum of 256GB of internal storage. The 128GB unit can use the technology but is limited to 1080p footage at 30 frames per second.

Storage Price 128GB $1099 256GB $1199 512GB $1399 1TB $1599

iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max packs Apple's best processor, camera hardware and a large screen within its gigantic Stainless Steel chassis to provide buyers with the an unmatched iPhone experience. View at Apple View at AT&T

Colors

iPhone 13 Pro Max shares its colorways with the smaller iPhone 13 Pro and is available in four matte options. The standard, Graphite, Silver, and Gold, is joined by an all-new Sierra Blue, replacing the dark Pacific Blue from last year’s Pro lineup. The frame still uses surgical-grade Stainless Steel, which is a shade complementing the matte glass back of the phone.

Specifications

On the front of the largest iPhone is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. This OLED panel has a resolution of 2778-by-1284 and now refreshes between 10Hz to 120Hz due to the addition of ProMotion Technology. And the smaller notch seen across the iPhone 13 Series is also present here, making for a higher screen-to-body ratio.

What does this small notch mean for you? Well, it’s possible that your carrier’s name will not be a constantly moving element in the top-left corner of your screen, a pet peeve of mine for a while now.

Now, does the smaller notch mean FaceID will be any worse than before? The answer to this question is No, but Apple didn’t mention it being any better either. Apart from the FaceID hardware, the notch houses a 12MP front camera capable of using Night mode, Smart HDR 4, Cinematic Video Recording, and Photographic Styles feature.

Whereas on the back is a familiar-looking triple camera setup overhauled to feature larger sensors, adding the ability to use Night Mode on all lenses and take Macro Photos, in addition to the ProRes video recording. The array consists of a 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, and 12MP Telephoto lens, along with the LiDAR sensor.

Sensor-Shift stabilization, exclusive to last year’s 12 Pro Max Wide Lens, is now available across all primary cameras in iPhone 13 Series. If you don’t remember what it was, it’s a type of OIS where, instead of allowing the lens to have some freedom to move, the entire sensor can shift to counter any shaking while capturing images or videos.

To handle all the processing needs of its users, iPhone 13 Pro Max packs in the A15 Bionic processor. Its 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU will ensure that the phone works hitch-free day after day. The OEM states that the new 5nm silicon is 50 percent at processing and 30 faster in graphics performance; compared to its leading competitors.

As for battery capacity and RAM, there is no confirmation on the exact sizes and amount. A teardown by iFixit will soon confirm what’s under the hood. But Apple does claim, 13 Pro Max will offer two and half hours more usage than the 12 Pro Max, making it the longest-lasting iPhone.

Click or Tap to expand Specifications Specification Apple iPhone 13 Pro Build Stainless Steel Frame

Ceramic Shield for Display protection

Matte Glass Back Dimensions & Weight 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

240 grams Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with ProMotion

10Hz-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

2778 x 1284 Resolution SoC Apple A15 SoC 2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores

5nm process node

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory & Storage Memory: To be disclosed

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery & Charging Battery Capacity (mAh) to be disclosed

15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe

7.5W Qi Wireless Charging

50% charge in up to 30 minutes with 20W USB-C Adapter Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP, f/1.5 with Sensor-Shift OIS

Secondary: 12MP, f/1.8 Ultra-wide Angle with 2x Optical Zoom Out

Telephoto: 12MP, OIS with 3x Optical Zoom In

LiDAR sensor Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2 Port(s) Lightning Port Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+) Connectivity 5G: Sub 6GHz

mmWave (for USA only)

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 Software iOS 15 Other Features IP68

Colors : Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Sierra Blue

FAQ

Will the iPhone 13 Pro Max have Touch ID?

Click or Tap to Expand Unfortunately for those of you who were expecting Apple to add Touch ID, this is not your year. The iPhone 13 Pro Max does not feature a fingerprint sensor and instead depends on Face ID for biometric authentication.



Will the iPhone 13 Pro Max have a 120Hz Display?

Click or Tap to Expand

Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 120Hz display. Its OLED panel can refresh between 10Hz and 120Hz based on the content being displayed due to Apple’s ProMotion Technology.

Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 120Hz display. Its OLED panel can refresh between 10Hz and 120Hz based on the content being displayed due to Apple’s ProMotion Technology.

Will the iPhone 13 Pro Max have USB-C?

Click or Tap to Expand Unfortunately, the answer to this yearly question is No. The iPhone 13 Pro Max does not have a USB-C port and instead depends on the proprietary Lightning Port for wired data transfer and charging. The advantages and large-scale compatibility afforded by USB-C will have to wait a little longer and we can’t wait for when it arrives.



Will the iPhone 13 Pro Max have an M1 Chip?

Click or Tap to Expand Processing on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is handled by the new 5nm A15 Bionic and not the Apple M1 silicon. The thermal capacity of an iPhone is a likely reason for its exclusion.



Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max waterproof?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is not waterproof, but it is water-resistant. Every iPhone released since the iPhone 7 has featured this capability. Like last year’s Pro models, this year’s flagship can withstand a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes in a body of water due to its IP68 rating. Although manufacturers state their devices have water-resistant capabilities, they do not cover any type of water damage under standard warranty plans. So do not expose your devices to extreme conditions, unless you own protection plans like Apple Care+.



Will iPhone 13 Pro Max have MagSafe?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, iPhone 13 Pro Max does feature support for Apple’s MagSafe standard and the variety of accessories that come under its branding.



Does iPhone 13 Pro Max come with a charger?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not ship with a charger within its box. This decision applies to every iPhone manufactured since September 2020. To be able to use wired fast charging, you will need to get a 20W USB-C Adapter, sold separately. This adapter is also required to use the 15W wireless charging speed provided by the MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad.



Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max portless?

Click or Tap to Expand No, iPhone 13 Pro Max is not portless. It features Apple’s Lightning port at the bottom, along with the speaker grille and microphone.



Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max Dual SIM?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max supports the use of two SIMs at once. Each model launched since iPhone XR, and the XS Series has featured some form of compatibility for multiple SIM cards. Devices sold in China also feature hardware that can house and utilize two physical SIMs. iPhones sold in other regions depend upon one physical SIM and an eSIM. iPhone 13 Pro Max can also make use of two eSIMs if desired.



Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G Compatible?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 5G compatible. Unfortunately, like last year, only iPhone models sold within the United States feature hardware compatible with mmWave networks; the rest can only connect to sub-6Ghz network bands.



What 5G bands does the iPhone 13 Pro Max support?

Click or Tap to Expand Sub-6Ghz 5G Bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79.

n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79. mmWave 5G Bands: n258, n260, n261. The iPhone 13 Pro Max features support for the following 5G network bands. This year Apple has added four 5G bands, three for the sub-6Ghz spectrum and one for mmWave 5G frequencies.



What carriers does the iPhone 13 Pro Max work on?

Click or Tap to Expand According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s network band compatibility expands to 200 carriers across 60 countries, ensuring that it will work with every major carrier in the United States and around the globe.



Will there be a foldable iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Click or Tap to Expand

While we can confirm that there is no foldable iPhone 13 Pro Max, the rumor mill has often suggested that Apple is working on the form factor, and Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple may launch a foldable device in 2023. While we can confirm that there is no foldable iPhone 13 Pro Max, the rumor mill has often suggested that Apple is working on the form factor, and Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple may launch a foldable device in 2023. While you’re here, make sure to read our Editor-in-Chief’s editorial on why he thinks Apple’s foldable goals (if they have any) are in trouble if they don’t approach the foldable market soon.



Will iPhone 13 Pro Max have a notch?

Click or Tap to Expand

Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max features a notch. But it does have a reduced footprint this year, primarily due to the earpiece having moved up towards the edge of the frame.

Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max features a notch. But it does have a reduced footprint this year, primarily due to the earpiece having moved up towards the edge of the frame.

Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max Bezel-less or offers a smaller notch?

Click or Tap to Expand The iPhone 13 Pro Max is not a bezel-less device, and it does feature a notch that is smaller than the one on previously released iPhones.



Does the iPhone 13 Pro Max come with AirPods?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPhone 13 Pro Max does have AirPods in its retail box. Also, as part of its environmental push, the phone does not even come bundled with EarPods.



Will the iPhone 13 Pro Max have a Home Button?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not feature a Home Button, but you can bring some of its functionality back to your iPhone with Assistive Touch from the Accessibility Menu.



Is there an iPhone 13 Pro Mini?

Click or Tap to Expand For those interested in smaller phones, there is no iPhone 13 Pro Mini, but there is an iPhone 13 Mini. To learn more about that device, check out our everything you need to know page for it on Pocketnow.



What are the storage options for iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Click or Tap to Expand iPhone 13 Pro Max is available in four storage options. It starts with 128GB and goes up to 1TB. The 128GB model will set you back $1099, the 256GB version will cost $1199, the 512GB charges $1399, and you will pay $1599 for the 1TB model.



How many cameras does the iPhone 13 Pro Max have?

Click or Tap to Expand

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a camera system of four sensors, one in the front and three in the rear. On the front is a 12MP sensor, and those on the back include a 12MP Wide sensor, a 12MP Ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP Telephoto. The primary Wide sensor features the Sensor-Shift Stabilization hardware introduced on last year’s Max model.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a camera system of four sensors, one in the front and three in the rear. On the front is a 12MP sensor, and those on the back include a 12MP Wide sensor, a 12MP Ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP Telephoto. The primary Wide sensor features the Sensor-Shift Stabilization hardware introduced on last year’s Max model.

Does the iPhone 13 Pro Max take astrophotography photos?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not take astrophotography shots. Although you can long exposure shots using Apple’s default Camera app. To do this, you will need a stable surface, for example, one provided by a tripod. Also, the improvement made to the camera system with new, larger sensors might also result in better nighttime photos.



Does the iPhone 13 Pro Max work with Qi Wireless Charging?

Click or Tap to Expand

Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max works with the Qi Wireless Charging standard. It can utilize a maximum of 7.5W while using certified accessories. Although, using MagSafe accessories can help achieve 15W wireless charging.



Does the iPhone 13 Pro Max support Satellite Communication?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not support LEO satellite communication. Although late reports indicated a possibility of such functionality, Apple did not mention it during its keynote.



Does the iPhone 13 Pro Max support WiFi 6E?

Click or Tap to Expand No, iPhone 13 Pro Max does not support the WiFi 6E like Samsung’s S21 Ultra. It will remain using WiFi 6 antennae, like last year’s models.



Does the iPhone 13 Pro Max record in 8K?

Click or Tap to Expand No, iPhone 13 Pro Max does not record in 8K, as the ISP is limited to 4K footage at 60 frames per second. Although, new camera modes like Cinematic Video allow for focus racking and the ability to change background blur after having recorded footage. There is also the availability of ProRes and Dolby Vision recording. Keep in mind, if you want to record ProRes footage in 4K, you will need an iPhone 13 Pro Max with more than 128GB of storage.



Does the iPhone 13 Pro Max record in 90FPS?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPhone 13 Pro Max cannot record footage at 90 frames per second, but when capturing slow-motion clips, users can increase the frame count to 120 or 240, which can then be reduced to 90 frames per second in post-processing.



What is the charging speed of the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Click or Tap to Expand

The iPhone 13 Pro Max works with Apple’s 20W Adapter to achieve fast charging speeds with a promise of recharging 50 percent battery in 30 minutes. And when using the MagSafe wireless chargers, the 13 Pro Max is capable of 15W charging (7.5 with Qi-certified accessories).

The iPhone 13 Pro Max works with Apple’s 20W Adapter to achieve fast charging speeds with a promise of recharging 50 percent battery in 30 minutes. And when using the MagSafe wireless chargers, the 13 Pro Max is capable of 15W charging (7.5 with Qi-certified accessories).