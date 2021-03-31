We’ve lately been hearing a lot of rumors regarding the camera upgrades that the iPhone 13 family will allegedly bring to the table. As per a new research note by TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via AppleInsider), Apple is going to equip the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an F/1.5 wide-angle camera. For comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have a wide-angle camera with an F/1.6 aperture. So, what’s the benefit of an F/1.5 aperture for the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s wide-angle camera?

A larger aperture will likely yield better low-light performance

Well, to put it briefly, a larger aperture will allow more light in, which directly means improved results in low-light scenarios. A larger aperture also helps with clicking better portrait shots as it allows one to achieve a better bokeh effect in photos. However, it remains to be seen how much of a difference an F/1.5 wide-angle camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max creates when compared against the F/1.6 snapper on its predecessor.

As for the rest of the iPhone 13 family, it will reportedly come equipped with an F/1.6 wide-angle camera. It appears that Apple again wants to give the pricier ‘Max’ model an edge over its sibling to justify the price premium. Last year, Apple armed the iPhone 12 Pro Max with the more efficient Sensor-Shift image stabilization technology, while the rest of the iPhone 12 series phones went with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). As per a DigiTimes report, Apple is going to bring the new stabilization tech to the entire iPhone 13 series this year.

iPhone 13 Pro Max will have an edge in camera department to justify the price premium

Kuo also adds the entire iPhone 13 series will rely on a 7P lens assembly for the wide-angle camera. Previous leaks suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro and its Max version will come equipped with a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel supplied by Samsung, and the notch is getting smaller as well. Additionally, we might get a matte black finish on the iPhone 13 Pro pair this year, and a 1TB storage option to hurt your wallet might also be on the table.