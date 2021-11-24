Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Screen Protectors: OtterBox, ZAGG, ESR, and more

iPhone repairs often receive criticism for being expensive and difficult to perform, and well, that is true. Thus, getting a screen protector can save you quite a bit of money if you ever drop your phone and damage it. Thus, in this guide, we have prepared a list of the best screen protectors you can buy for the largest device from the iPhone 13 Series, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Plus for iPhone 13 Pro Max is the tempered glass to get for shatter protection and high clarity. Both properties – perfect for a screen protector – are possible due to its Ion Matrix Technology. It also has an oil-resistant surface which can minimize the smudge marks your fingers may have left behind. An installation kit is included in the retail package to make sure you have a hassle-free application experience.

When buying the product online, make sure to look for the ZAGGSeal for Online Marketplace, a requirement for any claims you want to make via its limited lifetime warranty.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film

The ArmorSuit Military Shield Clear Film for iPhone 13 Pro Max features self-repair technology, has anti-yellowing materials, and a pre-applied coating for smudge reduction. This film is manufactured with precise laser cutting operations and is clear enough to ensure your uses experience hardly sees any change, apart from the additional layer of protection.

The retail package for MilitaryShield includes a liquid spray, squeegee, and a microfiber cloth to help you achieve a perfect installation. The OEM also has a lifetime replacement warranty in place, which is applicable if you purchase the accessory from its official seller on Amazon.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare features a matte finish that can reduce the reflections on the screen of your iPhone while protecting it in case of a fall. The coating also has the positive effect of reducing the number of fingerprints or smudges left behind on the screen. Although, it does result in a slightly grainy look on your display.

Nevertheless, the rest of its capabilities remain similar to the earlier mentioned ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Plus.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit - Privacy

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit - Privacy is the screen protector to apply if you’d like to ensure that no one can pry into what you’re doing on your phone. The accessory's design prevents eyes from looking in from the left or right, although the top or bottom angle still leaves content visible. Nevertheless, it does add a level of security. The only con of using such a protector is the reduction in screen brightness that you will notice, making it difficult to use in bright environments.

Caseology Snap Fit

The Caseology Snap Fit is the screen protector you want to buy if you want to make sure your iPhone 13 Pro Max remains compatible with cases from most manufacturers. The OEM also has a claim stating that it has been able to replicate how an iPhone’s screen feels without any layer of protection applied to it. The protector is sold in a two-pack which includes an application kit, consisting of a microfiber cloth, dust removing stickers, and a squeegee to ease out any air bubbles.

NOMAD Screen Protector

The NOMAD Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max is a simple tempered glass protector, that uses a Japanese manufacturing process. It’s one of the few protectors in this guide that features an all-screen design with only a speaker cutout. The OEM claims it can provide perfect touch sensitivity and also has a fit that promises edge-to-edge protection. The protector’s packaging includes screen cleaning and alignment tools which aim to make your application process simple.

ESR Tempered Glass

If you’re looking for a protector that offers excellent value for money then the ESR Tempered Glass is the best option on this list, as it is sold in a three-pack, meaning you’ll have a couple of spares if your phone ever falls. It also has an all-screen design like the NOMAD Screen Protector and comes with an application tray. The OEM has a claim that it can withstand 11 pounds of force.

OtterBox Value Glass

OtterBox Value Glass is a screen protector that should be at the top of your list if you already own a case from them. This will help ensure the best possible compatibility. And like other tempered glass protectors, the OtterBox features an anti-scratch and smudge resistant layer plus includes an installation kit to secure your phone and is adequately protected.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit

The Glas.tR EZ Fit by Spigen is a clear glass version of the Privacy-variant listed earlier. It features a hardness rating of 9H, and Spigen mentions that they’ve designed the protector in such a way that it's compatible with every case they manufacture. The screen protector ships with two pieces, so if you break your first one or have a mishap during application you have another to fall back on.