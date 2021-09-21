Apple announced its all-new flashy iPhone 13 series last week. It features a smaller notch, improved cameras, brighter display, faster internals, bigger batteries, and a lot more. If you’ve got your eye on the new iPhone 13 series, here’s your chance to win one! How? Well, Pocketnow has teamed up with SUPCASE once again to give away two iPhone 13 series devices. Read along and learn how you can win an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max, courtesy of Pocketnow, in partnership with SUPCASE.

So there are two prizes this time around. The grand prize is, of course, the iPhone 13 Pro Max — Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone of the 13 series. If you get lucky, you will win not only the iPhone 13 Pro Max but also the full lineup of protective cases that SUPCASE has to offer.

The second prize, i.e. the runner-up, is the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 is Apple’s successor to the highly popular iPhone 12. It builds on the industry-leading smartphone and features a smaller notch, sensor-shift stabilized camera, better display, and a lot more. And just like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the second prize winner will also get a chance to win SUPCASE’s entire portfolio of protective gear for the iPhone 13, with the total giveaway value touching the $1,000 mark.

So, what are the rules?

There are some rules for the iPhone 13 giveaway that you need to keep in mind:

The winner of the grand prize – an iPhone 13 Pro Max – will be picked randomly.

In order to nab the other trophy, which is a shiny new iPhone 13, the participant with the most entries will be considered.

The fundamental steps are simple: Enter everyday > refer friends > find the secret code!

CLOCK ALERT: Please note that the giveaway ends on October 15th sharp at 11:59 PM PT. Moreover, please keep in mind that the giveaway is limited to the audience of the United States.

How to enter the iPhone 13 giveaway?

Now that you’ve gone over the giveaway rules, here’s how you can enter and the number of entries each task awards:

Wondering what the secret code is? Well, for Pocketnow readers, the secret code is POCKETNOW. Using the secret code, you’ll be given 100 more entries that maximize your chances of winning an iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can find all the details and fill the necessary forms for participating in the contest on the GIVEAWAY PAGE. Go ahead and try your luck at winning Apple’s latest and greatest in its supersized and miniature avatars!

If you’re interested in checking out the iPhone 13 series, stay tuned to Pocketnow for truckloads of awesome iPhone 13 series coverage and accessory recommendations. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and stay updated with every big happening in the tech world. Good luck to everyone!