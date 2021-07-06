We keep hearing news about the iPhone 13 Pro series sporting a larger camera module, but we’ve not seen actual images of what that could potentially look like, and even the dummy units didn’t seem as big that we showed you last week. It all changes today as a new photo reveals the new massive camera module for the next gen flagships.

First reported by MacRumors, a recent image uploaded to Weibo by “UnclePanPan”, revealed by DuanRui on Twitter, has revealed how a current iPhone 12 Pro Max could fit into a case made specifically for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Hopefully you’re sitting, because that looks like a massive increase in size.

Put the iPhone 12 Pro Max into the iPhone 13 Pro Max mobile phone protective case. via https://t.co/LuywvxgBVr pic.twitter.com/vDAU8orHvO — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

The camera module is expected to be slightly larger, due to a new sensor-shift stabilization that will come to all devices. The ultra-wide camera on the Pro series is also rumored to come with autofocus and include a lot of new enhancements to improve the overall quality of both images and video.

While the camera is indeed rumored to be larger and have a larger bump, do take this with a grain of salt as it looks unbelievably too large for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This could just be a faulty case, which would make a nice headline in the news, but nothing else. Early designs for upcoming flagships are often based on rumors and leaks, so it could be just that this is a prototype and not a real product.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to be revealed in September and will have a number of improvements, the most significant one being a smaller notch on all four devices. The new iPhones are confirmed to be called “iPhone 13” series, will likely cost the same as the iPhone 12 series and also come with the same storage options, might come with better 5G globally and might offer reverse wireless charging.