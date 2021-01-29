Within a few months of iPhone 12’s launch, the rumors for its next iteration have started trickling in. From a smaller notch to the return of TouchID, we’ve heard it all in the past few weeks. Now, a new report reveals details about a new storage variant. It is said that Apple is planning to offer the iPhone 13 Pro models in a new 1TB storage variant.

According to a report from ITHome, iPhone 13 Pro could have up to 1TB of storage. For reference, the iPhone 12 Pro models come with maximum 512 gigs of inbuilt storage. The new rumor hints at Apple prepping to double this storage capacity. The last time the Cupertino company doubled the storage, it was with the iPhone XS. It offered the smartphone in a 512GB storage variant. Apple hasn’t added any more storage options in the past two years with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. However, there is no information on whether the company plans to increase the storage capacity in the base model, which is currently at 128GB for the Pro models.

The iPhone 13 series is said to have Wi-Fi 6E, which offers higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates in the 6GHz land as compared to Wi-Fi 6. It allows more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. It is also rumored that Apple is planning to integrate TouchID on the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Further, the base variants(iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13) will reportedly have LTPS while the Pro variants with 120Hz will feature the LTPO display. The LTPO-TFT backplane could be used to evade the power consumption caused due to the 120Hz refresh rate. You can expect:

iPhone 13 mini- 5.4-inch LTPS display, 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13- 6.1-inch LTPS display, 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro- 6.1-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro Max- 6.7-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate.