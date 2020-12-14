The latest iPhone 12 lineup arrived with a couple of interesting improvements when compared to the iPhone 11. However, that doesn’t mean that we received everything we were expecting. 5G support was a great addition, but most Apple fans were also expecting to receive 120Hz displays. A new report claims that we may finally get 120Hz refresh rates in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, and it also seems that we could receive these devices without delays.

Once again, we have received rumors claiming the new iPhone will arrive with 120Hz refresh rate displays. This feature didn’t make its debut in the recently launched iPhone 12 series, but it may be available with the iPhone 13 since a new report from The Elec claims that Samsung, LG, and BOE will provide new OLED displays with LTPO technology. The first two would still be Apple’s primary supplier, with BOE waiting in line to grab a piece of the cake.

“Samsung Display is hoping to have around 140 million iPhones launching next year to use its OLED panels, the sources said.”



“LG Display is expected to provide its OLED panels for around 30 million iPhones; BOE is expected to take the remaining 10 million units, according to Samsung’s estimation.”





These new LTPO displays will help the new iPhone 13 lineup be more power-efficient, and it is rumored that they would also allow them to feature always-on displays. We would only have to see how Apple deals with some of the battery draining issues presented by their devices since we know that 5G drains batteries faster than LTE, but we have also heard cases of batteries draining while the phones are in standby mode.

Whatever the case, we can at least expect the new iPhone 13 series to arrive with a new A15 chip in its regular timeframe. This means that we may see Apple’s new devices in September, or at least that’s what Ming-Chi Kuo believes. We will only have to wait and see how the ongoing pandemic affects next year’s launch events.

Source MacRumors

