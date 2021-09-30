iPhone 13 Pro Silver Color

Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone 13 Pro Max has made it to customers’ hands. The product started shipping last week, and now as customers and testers are using it, some new reports about the device are coming out. According to a new report, the iPhone 13 Pro Max at a speed of up to 27W — much higher than what Apple claims (20W).

First, a video from YouTuber ChargerLAB claimed that his new iPhone 13 Pro Max was charging at a faster rate than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. He says that his iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to achieve a charging speed of 27W when charged with a charger rated at 30W or higher. For comparison, iPhone 12 Pro Max can charge with a speed of up to 22W when used with a 30 charger.

Of course, the phone doesn’t sustain peak 27W power for the entire charging cycle due to heat considerations, but the device charges at 5W faster than what Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max can. Moreover, when used with a 30W charger, reviews claim the phone can fully charge in about 90 minutes. For comparison, Apple’s 20W fast charger takes about 120 minutes to fully charge iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The tester also claims that iPhone 13 Pro, the smaller Pro model, can charge at a speed of 23W — 3W more than what Apple says.

Apple already supplies a 30W charger with the M1 MacBook Air if you’re willing to try it out. In case you’re thinking of picking up a 30W charger for your iPhone 13 Pro Max, check out some chargers below.

