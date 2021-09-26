Apple announced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last week. One of the key distinguishing features of this year’s iPhone 13 Pro series is the ProMotion 120Hz OLED display. The new iPhone 13 Pro models have better refresh rate screens — some say it is capable of switching between 12 refresh rates, 7 more than iPad Pro — making look everything silky smooth. Early reviews and hands-on have suggested that there is a noticeable difference between the non-Pro and Pro models’ screens. However, as some have noticed, not all the third-party apps and UI elements are able to take advantage of the 120Hz PromMotion display.

It was earlier speculated that Apple has put this limitation intentionally, and only the first-party Apple apps, such as Phone, Messages, and Photos, will be able to take advantage of the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz display. However, Apple has put this speculation to an end as the company has clarified that developers can indeed utilize the high refresh rate.

Apple says that app developers will have to add an extra line of code into their app’s Info.plist file. The developer will then need to submit the new version of the app to the App Store and the users will then have to update their apps to take the benefit of the 120Hz display. The company says a dedicated step-by-step guide/documentation with an explanation of how to enable ProMotion in third-party apps has also been published. Developers can use this guide to enable the high-refresh rate on their apps.

Interestingly, Apple has kept this an opt-in feature meaning not all the developers and apps will make use of the high refresh rate screen. But since the Cupertino giant has published a support document, you can now expect the popular third-party app developers to add support for the ProMotion display soon.

We’ve started testing our iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max units. But, does the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate display make a noticeable difference in day-to-day use? How does it affect the phone’s battery life? Stay tuned for our coverage of the whole iPhone 13 series here on Pocketnow.

Via: 9to5Mac 1,2; iMore