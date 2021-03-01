iPhone 13 still a good half a year away, but the rumor arena has started warming up in advance. Previous leaks have predicted a familiar design, improved wide-angle camera, more advanced stabilization tech, and finally, a 120Hz display for the iPhone 13 family. Now, analysts over at Wedbush predict that the iPhone 13 will arrive in a massive 1TB storage option as well.
Now, it is quite likely that Apple will reserve the 1TB storage option for the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro and its super-sized iPhone 13 Pro Max sibling. Notably, this is the first time that Apple is touching the 1TB storage barrier for the iPhones, but has been offering a 1TB storage option for iPads though.
|“From a spec perspective, we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have a 1 terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models.”
A 1TB iPhone 13 will be stupid expensive
Apple charges quite a handsome fee if you want to upgrade the storage on its phones. For example, the 128GB model of iPhone 12 Pro goes for $999, while the 256GB model comes at a premium of $100. And if you go a notch higher to the 512GB model, you’ll have to pay an additional $200 dollars. So, going from the 128GB base model to the 512GB model will cost you an additional $300.
Now, do the math yourself if you went with the 1TB model of the iPhone 13 Pro. Taking a safe guess, it would cost no less than $1,400. And if you go with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, prepare to evaporate somewhere around $1500 from your bank account. Now, this ain’t the first time that we’re hearing about a 1TB iPhone being in the pipeline. Tipster Jon Prosser claimed late last month that a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro will be on the table.