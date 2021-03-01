iPhone 13 still a good half a year away, but the rumor arena has started warming up in advance. Previous leaks have predicted a familiar design, improved wide-angle camera, more advanced stabilization tech, and finally, a 120Hz display for the iPhone 13 family. Now, analysts over at Wedbush predict that the iPhone 13 will arrive in a massive 1TB storage option as well.

1TB storage option will likely be exclusive to iPhone 13 Pro models

Now, it is quite likely that Apple will reserve the 1TB storage option for the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro and its super-sized iPhone 13 Pro Max sibling. Notably, this is the first time that Apple is touching the 1TB storage barrier for the iPhones, but has been offering a 1TB storage option for iPads though.

“From a spec perspective, we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have a 1 terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models.”

A 1TB iPhone 13 will be stupid expensive

Apple charges quite a handsome fee if you want to upgrade the storage on its phones. For example, the 128GB model of iPhone 12 Pro goes for $999, while the 256GB model comes at a premium of $100. And if you go a notch higher to the 512GB model, you’ll have to pay an additional $200 dollars. So, going from the 128GB base model to the 512GB model will cost you an additional $300.

Are you willing to splurge around $1,500 for some sweet 1TB storage?

Now, do the math yourself if you went with the 1TB model of the iPhone 13 Pro. Taking a safe guess, it would cost no less than $1,400. And if you go with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, prepare to evaporate somewhere around $1500 from your bank account. Now, this ain’t the first time that we’re hearing about a 1TB iPhone being in the pipeline. Tipster Jon Prosser claimed late last month that a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro will be on the table.