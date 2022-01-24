iPhone 13 users are reporting pink screen issue, Apple already working on a fix

Even though Apple is selling iPhone 13 devices like hotcakes, it seems that some units are having some problems. According to a report from 9to5Mac, a number of iPhone 13 users are reporting pink screen issues with their units. The issue was first reported in October, a month after the iPhone 13 series went on sale, on Apple's discussion forum. The user reported that their iPhone 13 Pro screen turned pink on its own and randomly started crashing.

Although the user was successfully able to get a replacement from Apple Support, a number of users have reported the same issue in the past few weeks and months. Users have reported that the issue seems to fix itself when the iPhone is restarted, but it's not a permanent fix.

No one has been able to reproduce the issue, and it isn't known what's causing it. The issues seem to occur only on iPhone 13 units and not other iPhone models. A user reported:

Had the same issue when taking a picture and it froze screen turned pink and then restarted. Called apple support they ran diagnostics and said there was nothing wrong. So gonna keep it until it happens again or happens constantly.if it does i am returning it since I just got it day before yesterday.

Following this, two users on Reddit reported:

This happened to me in the car the other day. It was preceded by my GPS being a few streets off until I power cycled it. During the cycle it pink screened. Been fine ever since.

My phones battery was acting weird and it kept freezing so I power cycled it and it pink screened too. 13 pro.

After a number of users reported the same issue (specifically in China), Apple officially announced that a fix is in the works. The statement (in Chinese) was discovered by the blog My Drivers on the social network Weibo this weekend.

We didn’t notice relevant problems in the hardware of the devices because this situation [pink screen] is caused when the system is locked.

Apple advises the users who are having this issue to back up their data and install the latest iOS update available. The latest iOS 15.3 does not come with the pink screen issue fixed. But the Cupertino company is expected to release a specific update for the iPhone 13 series in the coming days to patch the issue.

Have you faced this issue on your iPhone 13 unit? If yes, how frequently does it occur? Does a reboot fix the issue? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Mac