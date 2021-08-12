Most people are still excited about yesterday’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and everything that was announced. However, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce is already talking about the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup and its possible new features.

According to the latest report from TrendForce, the new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models will feature mmWave 5G support in more markets worldwide, meaning that this feature will stop being a US-only feature. In addition, the report also mentions that the new iPhones will feature a new A15 chip produced using improved 5nm+ architecture that will deliver better performance while being more power-efficient.

“The iPhone 13 will see a shift in its charging circuit board from the previous rigid-flex PCB design to a new design featuring SiP combined with flexible PCB. The space-saving feature of this new design will also likely result in increased battery capacity.”

The report mentions that the new iPhone 13 models will arrive with larger batteries thanks to its new circuit boards made with flexible PCB. And we are also told that the upcoming iPhones should once again launch in September, and these may come at a similar price to the one we have in the iPhone 12 models, as Apple wishes to keep increasing its shipments thanks to its “aggressive pricing strategy.”

’As for retail prices, the iPhone 13 series is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 12 series assuming Apple is able to effectively control manufacturing costs, since the latest models do not come with significant hardware upgrades. As a result of this aggressive pricing scheme, iPhone shipment will likely maintain its growth trajectory for two consecutive years.”

However, those aren’t the only changes rumored to come with the new iPhone 13 models, as The Elec claims that Foxconn is now using a new camera assembly process to reduce costs. This change would mean that Apple would rely on Foxconn to assemble double and triple camera modules that have been previously assembled by its suppliers LG InnoTek, Sharp, and O’Film.

“Up to last year, Apple has procured double and triple camera modules from its suppliers LG InnoTek, Sharp and O’Film that are pre-assembled.”

“But it is now procuring these camera modules individually and gave the job of assembly to Foxconn. The measure is being done to save cost.”

Finally, Foxconn is also expecting to be hit by supply shortages during the company’s fourth quarter. Still, this may not affect sales that much, as the company suggests that it could reach a 3 to 5 percent growth which isn’t bad.

“In a conference call with investors, Apple executives also said that while the impact of the chip shortage was less severe than feared in the third quarter, it will get worse in the fourth [calendar Q3], extending to iPhone production.”

Via 1 9to5Mac

Via 2 9to5Mac

Source Trendforce