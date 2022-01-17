iPhone 13 series does not support a voice calling feature that older iPhones do

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 13 series doesn't support the noise cancellation feature during voice calls. It was previously reported that a bug in iOS 15 was preventing iPhone 13 users from enabling the 'Phone Noise Cancellation' feature. However, Apple has altogether confirmed that the new iPhone models do not support the feature.

The noise cancellation feature on iPhone removes the ambient noise from the background when an iPhone user holds the receiver to the ear. The feature was made available on all the iPhones, all the way from iPhone 6s to iPhone 12, with iOS 15. On other iPhones, it can be enabled by going into Setting → Accessibility → Audio/Visual → Phone Noise Cancellation and turning on the toggle. But, it appears that the missing feature was not a bug. Instead, the iPhone 13 series does not support noise cancellation during voice calls.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple Support confirmed the absence of the feature on Twitter. A user on Twitter reported that "after working with Apple and a senior advisor for months saying to wait for an update to fix the issue, I got an update regarding the issue, and apparently, it won’t be fixed and noise cancelation is intentionally disabled for those devices for unspecified reasons."

We have an update on this. Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings.

Upon asking about the feature unavailability, an Apple executive confirmed that the iPhone 13 series will not support noise-cancellation for phone calls by saying, "That is correct. It is not supported.".

At the time the issue was reported, many people complained that the iPhone 13's voice call hisses and crackles. Some users reported that the iPhone 13's voice call quality was even worse than Samsung Galaxy S6, a phone that launched more than six years ago.

It's not clear why the iPhone 13 series doesn't support the feature. The phone has all the microphones and other necessary components to make the feature work. But, sadly, the phone totally misses out on it. The feature could make a return in a future iOS version, but it remains unavailable as of now. As 9to5Mac notes, the only workaround available would be activating the Voice Isolation feature on a call in the Control Center.

What are your thoughts on the voice call quality of the iPhone 13 series? Do you notice any hissing or crackling sound? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Mac