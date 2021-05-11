Apple iPhone 13 rumors are in full swing. We have heard that a 120Hz display is finally making its way to Apple’s phones later this year. Further, Apple is also said to employ the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) tech instead of LTPS to achieve the high refresh rate numbers. For this, the company is reportedly relying on Samsung. Now, more details regarding the physical dimensions of the upcoming iPhone have appeared online.

According to a report from MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone 13 models will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 variants. Moreover, these will feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less. All of this comes from ‌iPhone 13‌ schematics seen by the publication. It is claimed that the new ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro models will feature a thickness of 7.57mm, which is up from 7.4mm in the ‌iPhone 12‌ series. In numbers, that is an increase of 0.17mm, which shouldn’t matter for most of the users.

Moreover, there are some changes coming over to the camera bumps of the upcoming iPhones. It is said that the camera bump will now be more noticeable as the ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro will have thicker camera bumps. The change is said to be quite visible on the Pro variant. For reference, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro come equipped with camera bumps in the range of 1.5mm to 1.7mm. On the other hand, the iPhone 13‌ will have a thicker 2.51mm camera bump. Further, the iPhone 13 Pro is tipped to have a 3.65mm thick camera bump.

The increase in thickness of camera bumps could mean new optics for the iPhone 13 series. The camera bumps are rumored to be getting thicker in part to prevent the lenses from protruding. Rather than single lenses protruding on the iPhone 12, we might see a hefty camera bump itself on the iPhone 13 series. Apple is also said to be changing the overall size of the camera bump. The upcoming iPhone will have a bump that’s closer to square at around 29mm by 29mm when compared to 28mm by 30mm found on the iPhone 12.

As for the Pro sibling, it is expected to gain a larger camera bump, measuring in at around 36mm by 37mm. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will have similar cameras, with Apple perhaps reintroducing feature parity. We could also see some optics improvements. Apple might expand sensor-shift stabilization to at least across the iPhone 13 Pro lineup if not the iPhone 13. As of now, sensor-shift stabilization is limited to the ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌.

It is tipped that both ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and 13 Pro Max could receive sensor-shift stabilization for both the Wide and Ultra-Wide lenses. Hence, explaining the size of the camera bumps. There could also be an upgraded telephoto lens part of the new optics system. The iPhone 12 Pro Max optics are likely to trickle down to the iPhone 13 Pro, making the Pro and Pro Max share the same set of camera features.