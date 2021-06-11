The next generation of iPhone 13 series are still far away as Apple usually announces them in September. However, before any device can be released to the public, the device has to go through a number of different regulatory bodies and has to be certified.

Spotted by Consomac (via 9to5Mac), some new Apple iPhone models were certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which has included the following model numbers: A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. As it stands, we have no way of knowing which model number corresponds to which model. All of the devices are running iOS 14, which is normal for devices that are under development.

This year’s iPhone models are expected to feature high-refresh rate 120Hz OLED displays – which will be a first on an iPhone. The new screen, however, will likely be only included for the Pro models, the standard and mini variants will stick to 60Hz. The notch is also expected to be much smaller, as it has been indicated by some of the leaks we’ve seen so far.

The rest of the specifications include an updated, fast A15 processor – based on the 5nm process – and new upgraded cameras. We’ve also heard that the new iPhone 13 models may be thicker than last year, and that LiDAR might not exclusively be just a Pro feature. The cameras on the iPhone 13 series are expected to feature a new ultrawide sensor with f/1.6 aperture, the Pro devices are also expected to receive a sensor-shift stabilization on both the main and the ultrawide cameras.

There are a lot of things that we do not yet know about the upcoming Apple flagships, but that’s set to change in the coming weeks as more and more leaks are expected to be revealed. The new iPhone 13 series will be announced sometime in September, later this year.