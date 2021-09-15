Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 13 mini at its ‘California Streaming’ event. At the price tag of $699, the iPhone 13 mini is the most affordable iPhone of the iPhone 13 lineup. For those looking for a new iPhone but are restricted by budget, the iPhone 13 mini seems like a good option, with the latest A15 Bionic processor, smaller notch, upgraded cameras, added battery life, and more.

Along with the iPhone 13 mini, Apple also announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, and iPad 9th generation at the event.

Interestingly, Apple is sticking with the mini iPhone this year, despite its predecessor’s disappointing sales. It is Apple’s second take on the mini iPhone, which solves one of the major problems that the iPhone 12 mini had — the battery life. Apple is claiming a 1 and a half-hour extra battery on the iPhone 13 mini, thanks to a better processor and other improvements.

Read along and learn more about Apple’s smallest iPhone this year.

iPhone 13 mini: Design

The design of the iPhone 13 mini is quite similar to the last year’s iPhone 12. The camera layout is now diagonal and the notch is a bit smaller (20% to be accurate) but a tad taller (around 1mm). Interestingly, iPhone 13 mini is both thicker and heavier than the iPhone 12 mini. The weight of the phone is 141 grams, as compared to 135 grams of the iPhone 12 mini. All the iPhone 12 models were 0.29-inch thick, whereas this year’s iPhones, including the iPhone 13 mini, are 0.30-inch thick.

Apart from this, the design is pretty much the same. It has Aluminum rails running down the sides with glass in front and back. The placement of buttons, such as volume rockers and the Power Button also remains the same. However, one of the less-known features of the iPhone 13 mini is that the antenna lines of the phone are made out of upcycled plastic water bottles.

iPhone 13 mini: Display

The display of the iPhone 13 mini is the same in terms of size at 5.4-inches. But, the company claims it is improved in comparison to iPhone 12. Apple says the iPhone 13 mini’s Super Retina XDR OLED display is 28% brighter than the iPhone 12 series with a peak brightness of 800 nits — which turns up to 1200 nits while watching HDR content. Apple also says the contrast ratio of the 13 series is better than the 12 series, with “deeper blacks” and poppy colors.

It is made out of the same Ceramic Shield glass used in the back of the iPhone 12 series. Apple says iPhone 13 mini’s front glass is “tougher than any smartphone glass.” Unfortunately, iPhone 13 mini lacks the ProMotion 120Hz display which the Pro models have.

iPhone 13 mini: Cameras

iPhone 13 mini is equipped with two cameras on the back. The primary wide-angle lens still remains a 12MP sensor (with an f/1.6 aperture) but brings a lot of improvements over the last year’s iPhone 12 mini’s camera. Its large 1.7 µm pixel size allows for the “47 percent more light for less noise and brighter results.” The new primary camera also has the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift-stabilization feature. The ultra-wide camera has been improved, too. Apple says its new ultra-wide camera “captures images with more detail in the dark areas of photos and videos with less noise.”

There are tons of improvements in the camera’s software department — thanks to the new powerful A15 Bionic chip. The new Cinematic mode allows you to change focus during a video. When recording a video, the Cinematic mode will automatically transition focus while filming in real-time, intelligently shifting focus when people enter the frame or glance away from the camera. You can lock focus as well.

On the front is the same TrueDepth camera sensor. Apple says it has improved Night mode and other features that rear cameras support, like Cinematic mode, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and others. These are some of the samples Apple shared that have been captured by iPhone 13 and mini.

iPhone 13 mini: Pricing, Availability, and Colors

Interestingly, Apple has dropped the 64GB storage for the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 mini now starts at $699 for the base 128GB variant. All three variants — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB — will be available for pre-order from Friday, September 17th, and will be available a week later on September 24th. The small iPhone has been released in five colors: black, white, blue, (PRODUCT) RED, and for the first time, pink.

Variant Price iPhone 13 mini 128GB $699 iPhone 13 mini 256GB $799 iPhone 13 mini 512GB $999 iPhone 13 mini pricing

iPhone 13 mini: Specifications

Specifications Apple iPhone 13 mini Build Aluminum mid-frame

Glass front and back

“Ceramic Shield” for glass protection

Antenna lines made out of upcycled plastic water bottles

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm

0.30-inch thick

141 grams Display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display

2,340 x ,1080 resolution

60hz refresh rate

True Tone Chipset Apple A15 Bionic SoC: 6-core CPU

2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores 5nm process node

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory & Storage Memory: 6GB RAM

6GB RAM Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB No SD Card Slot Battery & Charging TBA mAh battery

20W wired charging

15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe

7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP wide-angle lens f/1.6 aperture 2x optical zoom out 5x digital zoom 1.7μm sensor 26 mm focal length Sensor-Shift Stabilization

12MP wide-angle lens Secondary: 12MP Ultra-wide angle lens f/2.4 120° field of view 13 mm focal length

12MP Ultra-wide angle lens 2x optical zoom

5x digital zoom Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2

4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps Port(s) Lightning port Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+) Connectivity 5G: Sub 6GHz mmWave for the USA

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

Dual eSIM support Software iOS 15 Colors Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED

Frequently Asked Questions (iPhone 13 mini FAQ)

These are some of the frequently asked questions about the iPhone 13 mini.

When will the iPhone 13 mini release?

As information provided by Apple, iPhone 13 mini will be available to pre-order from Friday, September 17, 2021. It will be available in stores (both offline and online) from September 24, 2021. All the variants, including all storage models and all colors, will be available from this date.



What is the price of the iPhone 13 mini?

In the United States, the iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 for the 128GB model. The 256GB model has been priced at $799, whereas the 512GB model has been priced at $999. There's no price discrepancy based on colors, so all the colors, like pink, blue, starlight, and others, have been priced identically. Here's how you can save up to $790 on your new iPhone 13 mini. Variant Price iPhone 13 mini 128GB $699 iPhone 13 mini 256GB $799 iPhone 13 mini 512GB $999 iPhone 13 mini pricing

How much is the iPhone 13 mini outside of the US?

The pricing of the iPhone 13 mini is different in every region. This means that even if iPhone 13 mini costs $699 in the United States, it doesn't necessarily mean it will cost the equivalent in your country's currency. This is the pricing of the iPhone 13 mini in some regions. You can always go to Apple.com/shop and check the pricing in your country. Country iPhone 13 mini 128GB iPhone 13 mini 256GB iPhone 13 mini 512GB US USD 699 USD 799 USD 999 Canada CAD 949 CAD 1,089 CAD 1,359 UK GBP 679 GBP 779 GBP 979 Ireland EUR 830 EUR 949 EUR 1,179 Australia AUD 1,199 AUD 1,369 AUD 1,719 Germany EUR 799 EUR 919 EUR 1,149 France EUR 809 EUR 929 EUR 1,159 Spain EUR 809 EUR 929 EUR 1,159 Italy EUR 839 EUR 959 EUR 1,189 India INR 69,990 INR 79,990 INR 99,990 Malaysia MYR 3,399 MYR 3,899 MYR 4,799 Thailand THB 25,900 THB 29,900 THB 37,900 Singapore SGD 1,149 SGD 1,319 SGD 1,649 UAE AED 2,999 AED 3,419 AED 4,269 iPhone 13 mini pricing in regions outside of the United States

In what colors is the iPhone 13 mini available in?

iPhone 13 mini is available in five colors. These include: Pink

Blue

Midnight (Black)

Starlight (White)

(PRODUCT)(RED)

What are the storage options for the iPhone 13 mini?

Apple has dropped the 64GB model with the iPhone 13 lineup. The base variant now starts with 128GB storage, with higher models coming with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. 128GB

256GB

512GB

How many cameras does the iPhone 13 mini have?

iPhone 13 mini has two cameras at the back. The primary wide-angle lens is a 12MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, while the secondary camera is the 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The primary lens has a 1.7μm pixel size allowing for 47% more light than the iPhone 12 mini. It also features sensor-shift stabilization. You can read more about the front and rear cameras — and what improvements they bring — in the dedicated section above.

Does the iPhone 13 mini take astrophotography photos?

Apple hasn't as such said that the iPhone 13 series is capable of astrophotography photos. However, the company has said the new iPhone series comes with improved Night Mode performance that captures more light with less noise.

Can the iPhone 13 mini record in 8K or 90 FPS?

Unfortunately, no. The iPhone 13 mini does not record in 8K. The recording is limited to 4K 60 FPS on both the front and the back sensors.

Does the iPhone 13 mini have the Touch ID?

iPhone 13 mini does not come with the Touch ID or a fingerprint sensor. Instead, this iPhone comes with Face ID hardware for security. Apple says the iPhone 13 mini comes with improved Face ID hardware, which works with a wider variety of angles, is more secure than before, and can also unlock devices while users have fogged up glasses or are wearing a mask.

Does the iPhone 13 mini have a 120Hz Display?

No, the iPhone 13 mini does not have a 120Hz display. The ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate displays are exclusive to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have a 60Hz refresh rate display.

Does the iPhone 13 mini have USB Type-C?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is No. iPhone 13 mini does not have a USB-C port. The phone features Apple's proprietary Lightning port.

Does the iPhone 13 mini have an M1 Chip?

No, the iPhone 13 mini is powered by A15 Bionic. Apple's M-series processors still remain exclusive to Macs and iPads. A15 Bionic is a major improvement over A14 Bionic. It is has a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 power-efficiency cores. It has a 4-core GPU (5-core in the Pro models) and 16-core Neural Engine. It can perform up to 15 trillion operations per second, and Apple says "there's nothing in the world like this chip."

Does the iPhone 13 mini support WiFi 6E?

Sadly, no. The iPhone 13 mini does not support WiFi 6E. The 2021 mini iPhone keeps the same Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax module found in iPhone 12 mini.

Is the iPhone 13 mini waterproof?

iPhone 13 mini keeps the same durability rating as the iPhone 12 mini. It is IP68 dust and water-resistant. This means iPhone 13 mini can withstand up to withstand a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Does the iPhone 13 mini have MagSafe?

Is the iPhone 13 mini Qi wireless charging compatible?

Yes, iPhone 13 mini is Qi wireless charging compatible. With a compatible MagSafe wireless charger, iPhone 13 mini can charge with a speed of up to 15W. However, with a standard Qi wireless charger, charging speeds are limited to 7.5W.

Does the iPhone 13 mini come with a charger?

Like all the iPhones of the iPhone 12 series, Apple iPhone 13 mini doesn't come with a charger in the box. You'll have to buy a separate charging brick for your iPhone 13 mini. With Apple's fast wired charger, iPhone 13 mini can charge at a speed of up to 20W. With the first-party 20W charging brick, Apple says the iPhone 13 mini will charge up to 50% in 30 minutes.

What is the wired charging speed of the iPhone 13 mini?

iPhone 13 mini doesn't come with a charging brick in the box. So, the wired charging speed of your iPhone 13 mini depends on the charging brick you buy. With Apple's USB-C to Lightning adapter, you can charge your iPhone 13 mini at a speed of up to 20W.

What is the wireless charging speed of the iPhone 13 mini?

With a compatible MagSafe charger, iPhone 13 mini can charge at a speed of 15W wirelessly. However, with a standard Qi wireless charger, the iPhone 13 mini only charges at a speed of 7.5W.

Is the iPhone 13 mini portless?

No, the iPhone 13 mini isn't the portless iPhone. It has a Lightning port in the bottom for wired charging. Although, some rumors do indicate that the answer to this question may change with a future iPhone.

Is the iPhone 13 mini dual sim?

Yes, the iPhone 13 mini is Dual SIM. But, it also depends on where you buy the iPhone. In China, the iPhone 13 mini comes with physical Dual SIM slots, whereas in other regions, such as the US and UK, iPhone 13 has one physical SIM and one e-SIM capability.

Does the iPhone 13 mini support 5G?

Yes, the iPhone 13 mini supports 5G cellular networks. Apple says the new iPhone 13 series is compatible with 5G networks of a huge number of carriers. Apple says it's continuing to add more and more 5G networks, and the phone will support over 200 5G networks next year. Sadly, like the iPhone 12 series, mmWave 5G is still limited to the US versions, meaning if you want to take advantage of mmWave 5G, you'll have to import a phone from the US.

What 5G bands does the iPhone 13 mini support?

The iPhone 13 mini supports the following 5G network bands. Sub-6Ghz 5G Bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79.

n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79. mmWave 5G Bands: n258, n260, n261. It features four additional 5G bands in comparison to iPhone 12 series, three in the sub-6Ghz spectrum and one in the mmWave 5G-based frequencies.

Will there be a foldable version of the iPhone 13 mini available?

No. Apple hasn't announced a foldable iPhone just yet.

Does the iPhone 13 mini have a notch?

Yes, the iPhone 13 mini comes with a smaller notch that is 20% smaller than the older generation iPhones. However, it's slightly taller than the previous notch(es).

Does the iPhone 13 mini show battery percentage now that it has a smaller notch?

Well, the answer to this question should be yes. But, sadly, Apple still doesn't show the battery percentage in the status bar – despite the13 series boasting a 20% smaller notch.

Does the iPhone 13 mini come with AirPods?

No, the iPhone 13 mini does not come with AirPods within its retail packaging. The iPhone doesn't even come with EarPods (wired earphones Apple used to bundle in iPhone box) in the box.

Does the iPhone 13 mini have a Home Button?

No, the iPhone 13 mini does not feature a Home Button. Every iPhone with an edge-to-edge display and a notch does not come with the Home Button. Instead, you can swipe up to go to the Home Screen on iPhone 13 mini. But, if you're a fan of its functionality, you can activate Assistive Touch within the Accessibility Menu of your iPhone, which mimics the Home Button via software.