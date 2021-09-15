Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 13 mini at its ‘California Streaming’ event. At the price tag of $699, the iPhone 13 mini is the most affordable iPhone of the iPhone 13 lineup. For those looking for a new iPhone but are restricted by budget, the iPhone 13 mini seems like a good option, with the latest A15 Bionic processor, smaller notch, upgraded cameras, added battery life, and more.
Along with the iPhone 13 mini, Apple also announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, and iPad 9th generation at the event.
Interestingly, Apple is sticking with the mini iPhone this year, despite its predecessor’s disappointing sales. It is Apple’s second take on the mini iPhone, which solves one of the major problems that the iPhone 12 mini had — the battery life. Apple is claiming a 1 and a half-hour extra battery on the iPhone 13 mini, thanks to a better processor and other improvements.
Read along and learn more about Apple’s smallest iPhone this year.
iPhone 13 mini: Design
The design of the iPhone 13 mini is quite similar to the last year’s iPhone 12. The camera layout is now diagonal and the notch is a bit smaller (20% to be accurate) but a tad taller (around 1mm). Interestingly, iPhone 13 mini is both thicker and heavier than the iPhone 12 mini. The weight of the phone is 141 grams, as compared to 135 grams of the iPhone 12 mini. All the iPhone 12 models were 0.29-inch thick, whereas this year’s iPhones, including the iPhone 13 mini, are 0.30-inch thick.
Apart from this, the design is pretty much the same. It has Aluminum rails running down the sides with glass in front and back. The placement of buttons, such as volume rockers and the Power Button also remains the same. However, one of the less-known features of the iPhone 13 mini is that the antenna lines of the phone are made out of upcycled plastic water bottles.
iPhone 13 mini: Display
The display of the iPhone 13 mini is the same in terms of size at 5.4-inches. But, the company claims it is improved in comparison to iPhone 12. Apple says the iPhone 13 mini’s Super Retina XDR OLED display is 28% brighter than the iPhone 12 series with a peak brightness of 800 nits — which turns up to 1200 nits while watching HDR content. Apple also says the contrast ratio of the 13 series is better than the 12 series, with “deeper blacks” and poppy colors.
It is made out of the same Ceramic Shield glass used in the back of the iPhone 12 series. Apple says iPhone 13 mini’s front glass is “tougher than any smartphone glass.” Unfortunately, iPhone 13 mini lacks the ProMotion 120Hz display which the Pro models have.
iPhone 13 mini: Cameras
iPhone 13 mini is equipped with two cameras on the back. The primary wide-angle lens still remains a 12MP sensor (with an f/1.6 aperture) but brings a lot of improvements over the last year’s iPhone 12 mini’s camera. Its large 1.7 µm pixel size allows for the “47 percent more light for less noise and brighter results.” The new primary camera also has the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift-stabilization feature. The ultra-wide camera has been improved, too. Apple says its new ultra-wide camera “captures images with more detail in the dark areas of photos and videos with less noise.”
There are tons of improvements in the camera’s software department — thanks to the new powerful A15 Bionic chip. The new Cinematic mode allows you to change focus during a video. When recording a video, the Cinematic mode will automatically transition focus while filming in real-time, intelligently shifting focus when people enter the frame or glance away from the camera. You can lock focus as well.
On the front is the same TrueDepth camera sensor. Apple says it has improved Night mode and other features that rear cameras support, like Cinematic mode, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and others. These are some of the samples Apple shared that have been captured by iPhone 13 and mini.
iPhone 13 mini: Pricing, Availability, and Colors
Interestingly, Apple has dropped the 64GB storage for the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 mini now starts at $699 for the base 128GB variant. All three variants — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB — will be available for pre-order from Friday, September 17th, and will be available a week later on September 24th. The small iPhone has been released in five colors: black, white, blue, (PRODUCT) RED, and for the first time, pink.
|Variant
|Price
|iPhone 13 mini 128GB
|$699
|iPhone 13 mini 256GB
|$799
|iPhone 13 mini 512GB
|$999
iPhone 13 mini packs Apple's best processor and camera hardware in a small form factor.
iPhone 13 mini: Specifications
|Specifications
|Apple iPhone 13 mini
|
Build
|
|
Dimensions & Weight
|
|
Display
|
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic SoC:
|
Memory & Storage
|
|
Battery & Charging
|
|Security
|Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)
|
Rear Camera(s)
|
|
Front Camera(s)
|
|Port(s)
|Lightning port
|Audio
|Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)
|
Connectivity
|
|Software
|iOS 15
|
Colors
|
Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED
Frequently Asked Questions (iPhone 13 mini FAQ)
These are some of the frequently asked questions about the iPhone 13 mini.