Best iPhone 13 mini Screen Protectors: ESR, Spigen, Caseology, and more

With the holiday season right around the corner, if you've got someone from your family a brand new iPhone 13 mini and now want to help them protect it with accessories, this article lists the best screen protectors options available for purchase in the online marketplace.

We've covered protectors that come with installation tools and surface finishes that can help reduce reflections or even add privacy.

Note: Pocketnow also has a guide for the best MagSafe or traditional cases for iPhone 13 mini, so make sure to give those a look too.

ESR Tempered Glass

The ESR Tempered Glass is a value-for-money screen protector for iPhone 13 mini as it retails in a three-pack, with a tool to ease the installation process. It uses an all-screen design, unlike most protectors, on this list leaving only a small cutout for the speaker grille. The OEM of this product claims that it has the ability to withstand up to 11 pounds of force, although we still believe it'd have a tough time against a sharp rock. Nevertheless, it's one of the best deals available and should also be compatible with most cases.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Plus is an accessory that promises shatter protection while providing an oil-resistant layer that will ensure your iPhone 13 mini always remains clear and smooth to use. All properties that anyone would look for in a product they are applying on their phone's screen. An application kit is there in the retail packaging to help with a perfect installation.

ZAGG claims this is made possible by its Ion Matrix Technology and even backs the product with a limited lifetime warranty, though to be able to claim it, your product should feature the ZAGG Seal for Online Marketplace.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film

ArmorSuit's Military Shield Clear Film is the accessory to get if you're already using a case with raised that you worry will obstruct a tempered glass screen protector or if you need a layer of protection that doesn't increase the weight of your phone.

The OEM claims the accessory has been cut using a precise laser and even uses an optically clear material to ensure the best visibility of content. It also includes contents that will prevent it from yellowing and help self-repair tiny indents caused by nails or small particles.

Its retail package comes with a liquid, a squeegee, and a microfiber cloth, all part of an installation kit. ArmorSuit also offers a lifetime replacement program if you purchase the accessory from its official Amazon seller.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare features a coating that will help reduce reflections formed on the screen of your iPhone 13 mini, thus, helping in improving visibility when outside. A bonus of this is also the reduction in the number of smudge marks left behind by fingers. But keep in mind, it does have the drawback which results in a grainer look on your display. Apart from this, the accessory remains fairly similar to the InvisibleShield protector listed earlier in this article.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit - Privacy

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit - Privacy is an accessory you might want to apply on your iPhone if you don't appreciate people looking into your phone. Its design makes it so that only those looking straight towards the phone can see what's on display, although there is a slight margin for error in certain angles.

While advantageous to keep your sanity, this accessory does have a drawback. As it reduces the maximum brightness of your screen and even adds some grain.

OtterBox Value Glass

OtterBox Value Glass for iPhone 13 mini is a screen protector whose design will work best with cases from the OEM itself. It features an anti-scratch layer that will ensure your phone's display underneath remains pristine. It also has another smudge-resistant layer that will keep those pesky finger oils from affecting the clarity of your screen immediately. If you're worried about getting the perfect install, don't worry as it ships with an installation kit.

Caseology Snap Fit

The Caseology Snap Fit for iPhone 13 mini is an accessory that claims compatibility with most case options available on the market and should be your choice if you already have your phone clad in something. The OEM also has a claim that it has been able to replicate how an iPhone's screen feels and tries to help with a perfect installation through a brace present in the retail packaging.

You can purchase it in a two-pack that also includes installation tools, like a microfiber cloth, a squeegee for air bubbles, and dust removal stickers.

NOMAD Screen Protector

The NOMAD Screen Protector features an all-screen design like the earlier listed ESR Tempered Glass and is the protector to get if you're already rocking accessories like NOMAD's Modern Leather or Sport Case, which have been featured in our MagSafe Case compilation for iPhone 13 mini.

The accessory uses a Japanese-made tempered glass that guarantees edge-to-edge protection and claims to replicate perfect touch sensitivity. Its retail packaging ships with cleaning and alignment tools which will also make your application process easier.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit is a product that has a rating of 9H hardness with a design that makes it compatible with every Spigen Case for iPhone 13 mini. The product is sold with two pieces, meaning, if you have a poor first installation or break one during use, you have a backup ready. Although, the former of the two should be a rare case due to the included alignment tool.