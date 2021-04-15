Earlier this week, alleged CAD-based 3D renders of the iPhone 13 (via MySmartPrice) made their way online. And if Apple’s current product philosophy is anything to go by, the iPhone 13 Mini will follow in the design footsteps of the vanilla iPhone 13 as well. Now, the folks over at Svetaapple.sk have created life-like colored renders of the iPhone 13 Mini, giving us an idea of what the device might look like.

Over at the front, we see a smaller notch (just as Kuo had predicted), something that was hinted at via leaked images of the iPhone 13 series front glass a few weeks ago as well. Apple is said to have re-arranged the Face ID sensors to make the notch narrower. As a result, the front camera has been moved to the left side, while the earpiece is now at the top.

iPhone 13 Mini might be the last 'Mini'

The rear panel, however, is where the more discernable design tweak appears to have been made. To start, the two camera lenses are no longer aligned in a straight line – an arrangement we saw on the iPhone 12 and its Mini sibling. Instead, the two camera lenses on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are now sitting diagonally, which actually looks better in my opinion. The two cameras will likely use 12MP sensors in a familiar wide + ultra-wide configuration, while the A15 Bionic SoC will keep things in motion inside.

The rest of the design language remains unchanged. You get the familiar flat sides with sharp edges, a flat panel on the front with uniformly slim bezels, and a glossy rear panel held in place by a metallic frame. As per leaks, Apple is going to arm the iPhone 13 Mini with sensor-shift image stabilization tech that has so far been exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 13 Mini might well be the last of its kind, as TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple won’t be launching a ‘Mini’ iPhone in 2022.