iphone 13 mini hero featured

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 13 mini at its ‘California Streaming’ event. At the price tag of $699, the iPhone 13 mini is the most affordable iPhone of the iPhone 13 lineup. For those looking for a new iPhone but are restricted by budget, the iPhone 13 mini seems like a good option, with the latest A15 Bionic processor, smaller notch, upgraded cameras, added battery life, and more.

Along with the iPhone 13 mini, Apple also announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, and iPad 9th generation at the event.

Interestingly, Apple is sticking with the mini iPhone this year, despite its predecessor’s disappointing sales. It is Apple’s second take on the mini iPhone, which solves one of the major problems that the iPhone 12 mini had — the battery life. Apple is claiming a 1 and a half-hour extra battery on the iPhone 13 mini, thanks to a better processor and other improvements.

Read along and learn more about Apple’s smallest iPhone this year.

iPhone 13 mini: Design

The design of the iPhone 13 mini is quite similar to the last year’s iPhone 12. The camera layout is now diagonal and the notch is a bit smaller (20% to be accurate) but a tad taller (around 1mm). Interestingly, iPhone 13 mini is both thicker and heavier than the iPhone 12 mini. The weight of the phone is 141 grams, as compared to 135 grams of the iPhone 12 mini. All the iPhone 12 models were 0.29-inch thick, whereas this year’s iPhones, including the iPhone 13 mini, are 0.30-inch thick.

Apart from this, the design is pretty much the same. It has Aluminum rails running down the sides with glass in front and back. The placement of buttons, such as volume rockers and the Power Button also remains the same. However, one of the less-known features of the iPhone 13 mini is that the antenna lines of the phone are made out of upcycled plastic water bottles.

iPhone 13 mini: Display

The display of the iPhone 13 mini is the same in terms of size at 5.4-inches. But, the company claims it is improved in comparison to iPhone 12. Apple says the iPhone 13 mini’s Super Retina XDR OLED display is 28% brighter than the iPhone 12 series with a peak brightness of 800 nits — which turns up to 1200 nits while watching HDR content. Apple also says the contrast ratio of the 13 series is better than the 12 series, with “deeper blacks” and poppy colors.

iphone 13 and mini display

It is made out of the same Ceramic Shield glass used in the back of the iPhone 12 series. Apple says iPhone 13 mini’s front glass is “tougher than any smartphone glass.” Unfortunately, iPhone 13 mini lacks the ProMotion 120Hz display which the Pro models have.

iPhone 13 mini: Cameras

iPhone 13 mini is equipped with two cameras on the back. The primary wide-angle lens still remains a 12MP sensor (with an f/1.6 aperture) but brings a lot of improvements over the last year’s iPhone 12 mini’s camera. Its large 1.7 µm pixel size allows for the “47 percent more light for less noise and brighter results.” The new primary camera also has the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift-stabilization feature. The ultra-wide camera has been improved, too. Apple says its new ultra-wide camera “captures images with more detail in the dark areas of photos and videos with less noise.”

iPhone 13 and mini cameras wide and ultra-wide

There are tons of improvements in the camera’s software department — thanks to the new powerful A15 Bionic chip. The new Cinematic mode allows you to change focus during a video. When recording a video, the Cinematic mode will automatically transition focus while filming in real-time, intelligently shifting focus when people enter the frame or glance away from the camera. You can lock focus as well. 

iPhone 13 and mini cinematic mode

On the front is the same TrueDepth camera sensor. Apple says it has improved Night mode and other features that rear cameras support, like Cinematic mode, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and others. These are some of the samples Apple shared that have been captured by iPhone 13 and mini.

iPhone 13 mini: Pricing, Availability, and Colors

Interestingly, Apple has dropped the 64GB storage for the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 mini now starts at $699 for the base 128GB variant. All three variants — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB — will be available for pre-order from Friday, September 17th, and will be available a week later on September 24th. The small iPhone has been released in five colors: black, white, blue, (PRODUCT) RED, and for the first time, pink.

Variant Price
iPhone 13 mini 128GB $699
iPhone 13 mini 256GB $799
iPhone 13 mini 512GB $999
iPhone 13 mini pricing
    Apple iPhone 13 mini
    iPhone 13 mini packs Apple's best processor and camera hardware in a small form factor.

iPhone 13 mini: Specifications

Specifications Apple iPhone 13 mini

Build
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Glass front and back
  • “Ceramic Shield” for glass protection
  • Antenna lines made out of upcycled plastic water bottles
  • IP68 dust and water resistance

Dimensions & Weight
  • 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm
  • 0.30-inch thick
  • 141 grams

Display
  • 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display
  • 2,340 x ,1080 resolution
  • 60hz refresh rate
  • True Tone
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic SoC:
  • 6-core CPU
  • 2x performance cores
  • 4x power efficiency cores
  • 5nm process node
  • 4-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine

Memory & Storage
  • Memory: 6GB RAM
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • No SD Card Slot

Battery & Charging
  • TBA mAh battery
  • 20W wired charging
  • 15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe
  • 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging
Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)

Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 12MP wide-angle lens
    • f/1.6 aperture
    • 2x optical zoom out
    • 5x digital zoom
    • 1.7μm sensor
    • 26 mm focal length
    • Sensor-Shift Stabilization
  • Secondary: 12MP Ultra-wide angle lens
    • f/2.4
    • 120° field of view
    • 13 mm focal length
  • 2x optical zoom
  • 5x digital zoom

Front Camera(s)
  • 12MP, f/2.2
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
Port(s) Lightning port
Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)

Connectivity
  • 5G: Sub 6GHz
    • mmWave for the USA
  • Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
  • Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Dual eSIM support
Software iOS 15

Colors

Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED

Frequently Asked Questions (iPhone 13 mini FAQ)

These are some of the frequently asked questions about the iPhone 13 mini.

When will the iPhone 13 mini release?

What is the price of the iPhone 13 mini?

How much is the iPhone 13 mini outside of the US?

In what colors is the iPhone 13 mini available in?

What are the storage options for the iPhone 13 mini?

How many cameras does the iPhone 13 mini have?

Does the iPhone 13 mini take astrophotography photos?

Can the iPhone 13 mini record in 8K or 90 FPS?

Does the iPhone 13 mini have the Touch ID?

Does the iPhone 13 mini have a 120Hz Display?

Does the iPhone 13 mini have USB Type-C?

Does the iPhone 13 mini have an M1 Chip?

Does the iPhone 13 mini support WiFi 6E?

Is the iPhone 13 mini waterproof?

Does the iPhone 13 mini have MagSafe?

Is the iPhone 13 mini Qi wireless charging compatible?

Does the iPhone 13 mini come with a charger?

What is the wired charging speed of the iPhone 13 mini?

What is the wireless charging speed of the iPhone 13 mini?

Is the iPhone 13 mini portless?

Is the iPhone 13 mini dual sim?

Does the iPhone 13 mini support 5G?

What 5G bands does the iPhone 13 mini support?

Will there be a foldable version of the iPhone 13 mini available?

Does the iPhone 13 mini have a notch?

Does the iPhone 13 mini show battery percentage now that it has a smaller notch?

Does the iPhone 13 mini come with AirPods?

Does the iPhone 13 mini have a Home Button?

An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below. Contact: [email protected]
You May Also Like
Galaxy Z Fold 3 sales
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more are on sale today
Check out the latest deals on Samsung products, which include the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more
Apple A15 Bionic chip is a 5nm powerhouse
“There’s nothing in the world like this chip”
MediaTek Dimensity SoC chip featured
Counterpoint: MediaTek dominates the chipset market in Q2 2021
Counterpoint Research just posted its quarterly analysis of the smartphone chipset market, and MediaTek did well in the last quarter, the research reveals.