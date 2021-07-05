The iPhone 13 series, or iPhone 12S, whatever you want to call it, is still at least 2-3 months away, but we keep hearing more and more about the new Apple flagships as we inch towards September.

Today, a new video by EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach shows us what to expect from the new flagship iPhone 13 when it finally launches in the Fall. According to Weinbach, “We should be getting official portrait video this year” and that “Along with that the internal wireless charging coil is slightly bigger. I think that’s for better heat and maybe higher wattage. Could also be for reverse wireless charging but not confirmed here”.

A larger wireless charging coil and magnets would make sense, since the iPhone 12 series’ magnet isn’t exactly known for its strength, and this could possibly make it better. The better heat dissipation could help keep the battery’s health and capacity better for longer, reducing the chance of needing a replacement too soon.

The bigger wireless charging coil could also give the iPhone 13 a chance to charge other devices, and other Apple products, such as the AirPods Pro and AirPods with a wireless charging case. A lot of other flagship devices already have this feature, so it would make sense for Apple to finally add support for it and join the rest of the devices.

Portrait mode video would likely allow users to add bokeh blur effects to videos, as well as still photos. This feature will be available in iOS15 for FaceTime, and will also be supported in third-party applications. Weinbach says that this will likely make it to the iPhone’s stock camera application.

We’ve already heard a number of leaks regarding the iPhone 13 series, such as that Apple has increased its 5G component suppliers, that iPhone 13 Pro will be equipped with autofocus on the ultra-wide angle lens, when to expect the new devices, and how much they are likely to cost.

If you’re interested, watch the video by EverythingApplePro.