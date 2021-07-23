iPhones are notorious for their slow charging speeds, and Apple’s devices were never known for their fast charging rate. In fact, they’re quite famous for being one of the slowest on the market. Taking a quick glance at the competition, companies like OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi offer speeds from 65W up to 120W; even Samsung has been offering 20-25W charging speeds for a few years now. This might change for the iPhone 13 series, according to the latest rumors.

The current iPhone 12 generation only supports 20W charging; however, this might change in the future, according to a rumor originating from China (via MacRumors). Some rumors are going around saying that the iPhone 13 may support 25W charging speeds.

iPhones can be charged with power adapters that are much faster than 20W. Still, they’ll often be limited by the software to charge at much slower speeds to protect the device from unauthorized power adapters and charging cables, as well as any potential power failures that some fake adapters could cause. This is understandable, but even if you shell out to get Apple’s power adapter and lighting to USB-C cable, you’ll still only get up to 20W fast charging. Apple’s current 20W power adapter retails for $19.99, and you have to get your cable separately, assuming you need one.

Going from 20W to 25W won’t really offer any significant difference that you’d feel on a typical day-to-day basis. One of the reasons why the 25W charging support may arrive to this year’s iPhones is the larger battery capacity rumors. The iPhone 13 Pro series might have a larger battery since it may also support 120Hz refresh rate, which is known to draw more power. Having an additional 5W charging speed may compensate for the larger battery and the more power required, but that’s only an assumption at this stage.

The next generation of the iPhone 13 series may offer an always-on display, come with a bigger battery, offer 1TB of storage, have an LTPO display with a 120Hz high refresh rate panel. They’re expected to arrive sometime in September.