We have received new rumors concerning next year’s iPhone lineup. This time Ming-Chi Kuo gives us details on the camera of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and a report from Korea claims that LTPO displays will finally make their way to next year’s iPhone lineup.

First, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that we will receive four new iPhone variants once again. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max would arrive with a significant camera upgrade, as they would feature a new F/1.8 6P (six elements) ultrawide lens with autofocus. This would give us better quality than the F/2.4, 5P fixed focus ultrawide modules found in this year’s iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Further, the main lens provider for next year’s iPhone 13 lineup is expected to be Taiwan’s Largan Precision, which would get around 70 percent of all orders.

Then, we move onto the new display in next year’s iPhones, as a report from The Elec says that LG is getting ready to create a new type of OLED panel for the iPhone 13, using a technology known as low-temperature polycrystalline oxide or LTPO. These new displays would consume ten to 20 percent less power than the recently launched iPhone 12 lineup.

“LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned […] LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO) thin-film transistors (TFT) equipment […]

“Apple is planning to apply LTPO TFT to higher-tier iPhone models launching next year. It has used the low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT process so far. An oxide TFT process will be added to become LPTO TFT.

“LG Display likely got prior approval from Apple for its expansion plan – it needs Cupertino’s review to transfer is production liens from LTPS to LTPO. The LTPO equipment being placed in the factory lines will be for OLED panel supply to iPhone next year, while the ones after May will likely be for panels for iPhones of 2022.”

The report also suggests that only two iPhone 13 variants will include the new LTPO displays, which could very well end up being the higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. However, the report also suggests that these devices won’t feature always-on displays.

“The biggest question for us under-the-hood types: what is an “LTPO” display, and how does it allow for an always-on face? […]

“During the Apple Watch portion of its event, Apple implied that their LTPO tech is the reason the watch can drop its refresh rate and save battery life when it’s not actively being used. But it’s the other components briefly mentioned during the segment, and listed on the news release, that likely make the real difference: “an ultra-low-power display driver, efficient power management integrated circuit, and a new ambient light sensor.”

Now we will only have to wait and see if next year’s iPhone 13 lineup finally gives us a design with a smaller notch and displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

Source GSM Arena

Via 9to5Mac