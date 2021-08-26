According to a new leak, Apple could hold an event on September 14 to announce the iPhone 13 lineup. The Chinese e-commerce website, IT Home, has added iPhone 13 for pre-orders from September 17th. And, the fact that Apple usually holds its event on Tuesdays in September to announce the new iPhone, could mean Apple announcing its new iPhone 13 lineup on September 14th or September 7th.

Popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser also believes Apple will announce new iPhones on the 14th of next month. He says that pre-orders will start 17th with in-store availability beginning September 24. Prosser, on his website FrontPageTech, also mentions that Apple will likely announce AirPods 3 along with the new iPhones.

Prosser has revealed how September might go if Apple plans to launch the iPhone 13 series next month. The report published says:

September 7th- Press invites go out and exactly one week later

September 14th- Apple’s biggest event of the year and when the next iPhone is unveiled, a few days later

September 17th- Pre-orders begin for ALL new iPhone models, unlike last year, when we had to wait almost a full month for the mini and Pro Max models due to beer flu restrictions (COVID-19), finally

September 24h-Launch of new iPhones

iPhone 13 is said to come with a bunch of major improvements over the 12 series. Apple will finally add a ProMotion 120Hz display to the iPhone. The phone is also said to come with bigger camera sensors and larger batteries. Moreover, the phone will come with a smaller notch.

Apple is expected to reveal a lot of products this fall, including the new iPhone, AirPods 3, MacBooks, Apple Watch Series 7, and even a new iPad mini. With iPhone 13 series coming on 14th September, Apple could host subsequent events for iPads and Mac in October or November.

What are your expectations from the iPhone 13 lineup? Let us know in the comments section below!