When the iPhone 13 is launches this fall, the device is expected to look similar to last year’s model. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be changes. An earlier report claimed Apple would shrink the notch, and a new dummy unit appears to back up those claims.

A new video from Unbox Therapy, sourced by Ben Geskin, reveals what is allegedly an iPhone 13 dummy unit that was created based on leaked schematics. It may not be the final design, but considering we’re approaching the summer months when manufacturing should start ramping up, this is likely a pretty good example of what we’ll see in our pockets this fall.

As for what’s different, the iPhone 13 dummy unit indicates we’ll see a smaller notch. It’s not drastically smaller, but it’s certainly noticeable. Because of all the components that are needed for the True Depth camera system, Apple hasn’t quite figured out how to eliminate the notch completely. But introducing one that’s more compact is a nice step toward there one day being a completely bezel-less iPhone.

Along with the shrunken notch, Apple appears to have moved the earpiece to the top bezel of the iPhone 13.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 dummy unit appears to show off a triple camera system with larger camera lenses. One thing we’ve heard from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is that the iPhone 13 series will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with a larger aperture and autofocus. The new camera arrangement will, in theory, provide users with more a more advanced experience.

Unbox Therapy also notes the iPhone 13 dummy unit is thicker than the iPhone 12. With new display tech and 120Hz refresh rate support expected this year, it’s possible Apple will include a larger battery. Of course, this being a dummy unit, those components aren’t included, so that information remains unclear.