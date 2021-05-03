Alright. It appears that a 120Hz display is finally making its way to Apple’s pricey phones later this year, starting with the iPhone 13 Pro models. We’ve also heard about how Apple is going to employ the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) tech instead of LTPS to achieve the high refresh rate numbers. But what is truly interesting is how much Apple is relying on arch-rival Samsung for bringing the 120Hz experience to iPhones 13 series.

As per a report by Korea’s TheElec (via MacRumors), Samsung Electro-Mechanics will be a key supplier of Rigid Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (RFPCB) for the iPhone 13 Pro duo. Additionally, Samsung is also said to the exclusive supplier for LTPO OLED panels that are essential for achieving the 120Hz screen refresh rate number. Production of these panels is expected to kick off in July.

According to another report, despite packing a 120Hz OLED display, the iPhone 13 Pro models will consume 15-20% less battery juice. In case you’re not aware, setting the screen to 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate value drains the battery a lot faster. To tackle the issue, LTPO OLED panels used on phones such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra rely on a technology called adaptive refresh rate that automatically adjusts the screen refresh rate value.

Smoother screen, smaller notch!

For example, the screen refresh rate value drops between 1-5 Hz while reading, switches to 60Hz for enjoying videos shot at a high frame rate, and goes even higher while playing games that go above the 60fps frame rate mark to offer a smooth viewing experience. Apple is not new to this approach, as the company has already implemented a similar strategy on the Apple Watch to keep battery consumption in check while bringing an always-on mode to life.

Other leaks predict that Apple is finally trimming the notch on the iPhone 13 series. The Face ID components have reportedly been shrunk and re-arranged, which has led to the earpiece being moved to the top while the selfie camera has also been shifted to the right side. As for the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, they will stick to a regular 60Hz OLED display.