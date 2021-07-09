Smartphone accessory makers often reveal how a particular, yet unreleased product may look like, and this is the case with the new iPhone 13. Two new images were posted to Weibo that show off the chassis of the new models. These models are often given by Apple itself, so case makers can prepare their products when the device launches officially.

Benks, a well-known Chinese case maker has posted a few pictures on Weibo, revealing the models and the sizes of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The models clearly show off the upcoming 5.4-inch mini, the 6.1-inch standard and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max devices (via MacRumors).

Another case of the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max was leaked earlier, which showed us the massive camera module. Upon comparing that case to these newly posted models, it does seem a lot larger, and the leaks seem to line up here. Even though all of the leaked images line up and seem accurate, do note that these could still end up as being fake and inaccurate. The larger camera module is expected to give more room for the new sensor-shift stabilization for all models, and the Pro models will also feature a new Ultrawide sensor.

The brand new models will have a nearly identical look to the iPhone 12 series. The main difference between the devices is going to be the smaller notch on the 13 series, and the diagonal rear camera setup on the standard and mini models. Both Pro models will also feature a slightly thicker design, to give room for the larger battery that’ll power the 120Hz OLED displays. The camera bump will also be larger on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max devices.

We have already found out a lot about the new, upcoming iPhone series, such as when to expect them, how much larger the wireless coil is going to be, how much they’re likely to cost, and features of the new camera setup. As usual, the iPhone 13 series will be unveiled sometime in September, so we still have a bit more to go until we see even more, complete leaks.