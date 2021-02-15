We are getting new information about the new iPhone 13. The latest rumors can be thanks to a video from the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. They cite a very reliable leaker, and they mention several details about the upcoming device, including some design changes and a new display feature.

According to the latest video posted by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone 13 will arrive with an always-on display. This information allegedly comes from leaker Max Weinbach who has a relatively good record, being quite accurate with his predictions and leaks. The video also suggests that the new iPhone lineup will arrive with certain design upgrades that feature a “refined” matte back that will become texturized and “more grippy” to hold.

“The matte back is getting refined. So in the 2021 iPhones, I’m sure Max is referring to the Pro models, they’ll have a slightly more grippy texturized back. He says they’ll be slightly more comfortable and he assumes it’ll like a soft matte, like on the Pixel series.”

Now, the display would finally give Apple users an always-on display, but that’s not the only upgrade they’ll receive, as it’s also suggested that they will get the same 120Hz ProMotion display technology features in the iPad Pro. It is believed that Apple had to choose between 5G support and 120Hz refresh rates with the current iPhone lineup since Cupertino didn’t want to put that much strain on the phone’s battery. However, rumors also suggest that Apple will use LTPO tech in the Pro versions of the iPhone 13, which is the same tech that’s found on the Apple Watch, meaning that these new features would take a toll on the phone’s battery.

“Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned down lock screen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporally.”

The video also mentions that the new iPhone 13 will also feature an improved camera with a better ultra-wide lens. Plus, we may also get support for Portrait More video, which would allow users to record a portrait video and change the depth of field in the post.

Source YouTube

Via Engadget