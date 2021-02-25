iphone 12 mini

We are still months away from the possible release of the new iPhone 13 or the iPhone 12s, but we have already received tons of rumors claiming that the new lineup will feature some significant improvements. The latest report comes from DigiTimes, and it claims that we will also get better 5G support.

It seems that we may see the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem in the new iPhone 13. According to a recent report from DigiTimes, the upcoming 5G modems will pack higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint thanks to its 5nm process. This will make them better than the Snapdragon X55 modem found in the iPhone 12 lineup that’s based on 7nm architecture. This change will give the new iPhone lineup better battery life, and they could also receive data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands at the same time to deliver high data speeds and low-latency coverage.

Now, the Snapdragon X60 5G is the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G modem that would allow devices to reach data speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, meaning that the new iPhone 13 could be able to deliver impressive speeds. Well, that is if your network allows it. Among other rumored new features of the upcoming iPhone lineup, we find that they could finally give its users an always-on display, faster WiFi 6E, and up to 1TB storage space options in the higher-end models. However, the features that make me look forward to these devices’ launch are the possible return of Touch ID, the new LTPO displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and some exciting camera upgrades.

Source DigiTimes

Via MacRumors

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
blood glucose monitoring
Samsung might soon launch a smartwatch running Wear OS
Samsung is bringing back Google’s Wear OS – previously known as Android Wear – to its smartwatch portfolio after using the in-house Tizen OS.
Edge kids mode
Microsoft is testing a password-protected Kids Mode in Edge browser
Enabling Kids Mode in the Edge browser doesn’t require a sign-in, but to exit it, one must enter the PIN or password of the device.
samsung galaxy a52 evleaks voice
Galaxy A52 & A72 might be first Samsung mid-rangers with a high refresh rate display
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will reportedly rock a 120Hz panel, while Galaxy A72 will come fitted with a 90Hz display.