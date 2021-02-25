We are still months away from the possible release of the new iPhone 13 or the iPhone 12s, but we have already received tons of rumors claiming that the new lineup will feature some significant improvements. The latest report comes from DigiTimes, and it claims that we will also get better 5G support.

It seems that we may see the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem in the new iPhone 13. According to a recent report from DigiTimes, the upcoming 5G modems will pack higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint thanks to its 5nm process. This will make them better than the Snapdragon X55 modem found in the iPhone 12 lineup that’s based on 7nm architecture. This change will give the new iPhone lineup better battery life, and they could also receive data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands at the same time to deliver high data speeds and low-latency coverage.

Now, the Snapdragon X60 5G is the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G modem that would allow devices to reach data speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, meaning that the new iPhone 13 could be able to deliver impressive speeds. Well, that is if your network allows it. Among other rumored new features of the upcoming iPhone lineup, we find that they could finally give its users an always-on display, faster WiFi 6E, and up to 1TB storage space options in the higher-end models. However, the features that make me look forward to these devices’ launch are the possible return of Touch ID, the new LTPO displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and some exciting camera upgrades.

Source DigiTimes

Via MacRumors