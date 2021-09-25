The iPhone 13 series is now available for pre-order, with shipping set to begin from September 24th. If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade for your iPhone and are confused about which color to pick, this article lists every option Apple has available this year, and will give you a little insight into what you could possibly choose.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

Blue

A shade introduced last year, the Blue iPhone was an option that stood out. This year, instead of going with the Royal Blue of iPhone 12, Apple is featuring a more pastel shade. While the glass back is still glossy, being a lighter shade might lead to less contrast with fingerprints, leaving the phone better-looking for longer until you have to wipe it.

Midnight

This year’s standard dark-colored iPhone is called Midnight and comes with a very deep blue shade to give justice to its name. It’ll give you an experience you’re familiar with, and is a safe choice to make, especially if you’re interested in selling your phone next year to upgrade to a newer model. Standard colors are often easier to sell.

Pink

Since the disappearance of Rose Gold, getting a Pink iPhone has been difficult. iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 all didn’t feature this shade, but if you’re into it, the iPhone 13 has you covered. It has a light pink option with a similar tone on its aluminium rails, unlike previous iPhones, where the railing had a slight contrast.

Product Red

The Product RED iPhone, while now a standard option, used to be a Special Edition device. The first time Apple made it available was with the iPhone 7, midway through its life cycle. Following this, its popularity probably convinced Apple to make it a recurring shade, as it has been available with at least one iPhone model ever since. This year, the tone’s features a much deeper red, similar to the iPhone 8. The iPhone 12’s Product RED option was slightly on the pinkish side.

According to Apple, at this point, Product RED device purchases contribute directly to the Global Fund combating COVID-19.

Starlight

Last on the list for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini is Starlight. This is an Off-White tone with a hint of a Cream shade. This model replaces the White iPhone 12 and will be the pick if you prefer devices with a lighter color.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The 13 Pro models, like all other Pro options Apple has sold, features four color options — Gold, Graphite, Silver, and Sierra Blue. The last of these is the color that stands out and replaces last year’s dark Pacific Blue.

Gold

A standard tone on the highest-end iPhones for a long time running, Gold is the color to get if you love its opulence. The matte glass back features a shade that contrasts very well with the deep gold tone of the Stainless Steel railing.

Graphite

Graphite is a spin-off on Apple’s Space Grey tone and is the only dark color option available this year. Its frosted glass back will keep fingerprints at bay, while the darker tone of the railing will ensure scratches picked up over time will remain less prominent.

Sierra Blue

As mentioned earlier, Sierra Blue is the iPhone 13 Pro color that aims to stand out this year. It features a light blue shade, giving it a look that I find quite attractive.

Silver

Ending this list is the tried and tested Silver. A simple choice to make if the plain shade of the frosted glass back and the look of the polished Silver Stainless Steel is more up your alley.

When I get my 13 Pro later this year, it’s either Sierra Blue or Graphite for me; what about you? Let me know in the comment section below.

iPhone 13 Pro