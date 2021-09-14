We’re just a few hours away from the official unveiling of Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 13 lineup. The Cupertino giant is hosting its “California Streaming” event later today to showcase the iPhone 13 lineup, however, just a few hours before launch, popular leaker Evleaks has posted some images of the iPhone 13 cases. The images are of the cases made by third-party case manufacturers and not official Apple cases.

A quick glance at the cases showcases the iPhone 13 with a smaller notch and larger camera module. The images show that the earpiece has shifted to the top of the Face ID array, making space for Apple to push the Face ID components closer and hence making the notch smaller. They also show a larger MagSafe coil, which could mean we could see faster MagSafe charging speed and a new MagSafe charger with the iPhone 13.

The camera module looks a lot bigger now, with much bigger lenses as compared to the iPhone 12 series. Yesterday, some images of the official Apple iPhone 13 cases leaked, and even that leak also points to a larger camera module in the iPhone 13. The launch event is only about six hours away now. It remains to be seen if the leaked cases showcase the true iPhone 13 series or not.

