We have seen many images and renders of the iPhone 13 series from Apple, and we know that the new devices will differ very slightly from the existing iPhone 12 series. In fact, the change will be so little design-wise, that many still believe that it will be called the iPhone 12S. According to new rumors, the camera module may be larger for the iPhone 13 series, and the notch may shrink too.

New cases made for the iPhone 13 series have revealed huge camera modules for the iPhone 13 Pro Max model, as we revealed earlier, and new leaks reveal that we might see it for other iPhones as well this year (via PhoneArena). The new models may be larger the last year’s series, and the camera bump is set to increase diagonally to 4.0 cm, up from 3.7 cm on the 12 series. The hump will be 4.5 cm on the iPhone 13 Pro models, up from 3.9 cm.

We expect to see a new ultra-wide camera with autofocus capabilities, as it has been shared by reliable Ming-Chi Kuo. the lens design is also rumored to receive an update and host a six-element lens, instead of the five that is in the current generation. All of the iPhone 13 series are expected to have a new sensor-shift technology that’ll improve stabilization.

The notch is also rumored to be smaller, although we still don’t have precise information about what to expect. The new rumors say that it’ll be 0.35 inches thinner than the previous generation. Svetapple.sk also reports that the screen cutout for all four 2021 models will be 2.57 cm wide at its maximum, which was 3.4 cm on the 12 series.

The new iPhone 13 series will launch sometime in the middle of September and come with upgraded chipsets, an upgraded camera setup, the larger Pro series are expected to boast a 120Hz display and larger batteries.

