Apple took wraps off iPhone 13 series last week. The new flagship from Apple features improved cameras, smaller notch, brighter display, and more. (P.S.: Here’s how you can get pre-approved loan for iPhone 13 upgrade program) Upon announcing the iPhone 13 series, Apple claimed its new phones have better battery life, saying “iPhone 13 delivers 2.5 hours increase over iPhone 12,” for example. However, the Cupertino-giant didn’t reveal the exact battery size of the new iPhone 13 series is, until now.

Chemtrec’s website has now posted official numbers for the battery capacities of the iPhone 13 series. The battery sizes have been published watt-hours instead of the more traditional milliamp hours unit. Nonetheless, we’ve converted the battery sizes into mAh, for your better understanding, though the exact battery size might differ.

Model Battery Capacity In mAh (Approx.) Predecessor Increase Increase (in %) iPhone 13 mini 9.34Wh 2,450 mAh 8.57Wh 0.77Wh 9.0% iPhone 13 12.41Wh 3,240 mAh 10.78Wh 1.63Wh 15.1% iPhone 13 Pro 11.97Wh 3,125 mAh 10.78Wh 1.19Wh 11.0% iPhone 13 Pro Max 16.75Wh 4,373 mAh 14.13Wh 2.62Wh 18.5% iPhone 13 battery size

Though the battery capacities have gotten bigger than ever, there’s something interesting to note here. For the first time since the standard iPhone and the Pro iPhone shared the same 6.1-inch display, the battery capacities have differed. iPhone 13 Pro’s capacity is smaller than the iPhone 13 — even though the former requires more power thanks to its ProMotion display. The reason behind this might be the larger camera sensors, though that’s a guess at best.

To accommodate space for the larger batteries, Apple has made each model slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor. The weight has been adjusted accordingly, and the biggest iPhone now weighs over 240gm.

Apple says the 13 Pro Max is rated for 28 hours of continuous video playback. Even the smallest one, 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, should achieve 17 hours of video watching according to Apple. We’ll be testing the iPhone 13 series over the coming weeks to see if these claims turn out to be true in real life, or not.

Via: 9to5Mac